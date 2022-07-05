The character that Leonardo DiCaprio did not like playing

With an outstanding of more than three decades, Leonardo DiCaprio has played the most iconic characters in cinema in recent years.

Whether as a hero or villain, the important actor has shown us various roles that have marked him within of modern cinema.

However, not all of the characters he has played have been developed happily for the actor. And it is that some roles are so demanding and complex that have ended up wearing down Leonardo DiCaprio. Especially one, in which confessed to having hated interpreting.

What character does DiCaprio hate?

A few years ago, the protagonist of the outstanding 1998 film, earned applause after playing one of his darkest roles to date. Is about “Monsieur” Calvin J. Candie, the cruel villain of Django Unchained, movie that Quentin Tarantino premiered in 2012.

The actor was filled with applause and many remember him as one of his greatest characters after his impressive performance.

Nevertheless, embodying it was not easy Leo, something that the actor confessed in an interview with The Daily Star.

“He was an incredibly interesting and horrible character. There is absolutely nothing in this man that I could identify with. I hated it. He is one of the most narcissistic and racist characters I have ever read in my life.”; the actor confessed.

But, It was Leonardo DiCaprio’s colleagues, Jamie Foxx and Samuel L. Jackson, who convinced him to keep the essence of that character.

“If you don’t, people will resent you a lot. You have to push this guy to extremes.”Remember what they told you.

It should be noted that this did not prevent criticism from third parties. Some movie critics as Spike Leequestioned the use of excessive racist language in the film Y Quentin Tarantino’s intentions in doing so during the film.









