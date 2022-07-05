The Captain America skin returns to Fortnite for the 4th of July

For the first time since December 2021, the Captain America of Marvel will arrive at the item shop of Fortnite. Players have a limited time to pick up Captain America as well as other festive in-game cosmetics to celebrate the 4th of July in Fortnite today.

Marvel’s first Avenger was introduced in Fortnite during the battle royale crossover with Marvel in Season 4 Chapter 2. Known as the game’s fourteenth season, he plunged into the depths of Galactus seeking to devour the power of the Zero Point event.

Fully embracing conflict, Epic Games filled the Battle Pass and in-game store with Marvel-related cosmetics to give players the full feeling of being a Marvel character heading into impending conflict with unstoppable force.

The item shop also has a ton of other holiday-themed cosmetics, like the “Fireworks” Gun Wrap or the “Fireworks Team Leader” Outfit for players who want to go all out with their holiday expression. parties in the game.

Fortnite has grown tremendously since its early days, when it started out as “Save the World.” The introduction of the Marvel crossover in Chapter 2 of Season 4 was huge for Fortnite, and it set the stage for a bunch of future crossovers.

The return of Captain America to the item shop is an awesome way for Epic Games to celebrate the 4th of July. Make sure to log in today and catch the Captain before his skin disappears.

Fortnite is available on Android, PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.