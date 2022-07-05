The Bay Blub inaugurates ‘Noxe’, the new Friday reggaeton, hip hop & r & b in Sanremo – Sanremonews.it

After the success of the first two major events, the Bay Club of Sanremo inaugurates “Noxe” on the hottest Friday night of the Riviera starting from July 8 and then continuing every week throughout the summer.

The evening will be in collaboration with Latin Addict, the number one organization in France that for almost 10 years has offered one of the best Reggaeton Shows in Europe and cooperates with the most important guests in the sector including Daddy Yankee, Chris Brown, Ozuna and Nicky Jam and many other.

A completely new format in the nightlife of the province with a flavor of Latin music, fun, sensuality and seduction. A unique opportunity to go wild on the track in the most overwhelming Sanremo summer party with the best reggaeton, hip hop and RnB music of the moment.

A breathtaking show will come to life with sets, dancers and live performances that will ignite the Bay Club on Fridays. It will be possible to book a table to order bottles, champagne and spirits but also take advantage of the Shisha service with your company enjoying the evening under the stars.

In addition, a special promotion has been designed for the evening: all those who want to participate will have the opportunity to get a free drink and, by inviting their friends, even free admission simply by registering on the website www.bayclubsanremo.it in the section dedicated to ‘Noxe’ event.

For more information and reservations:

Bay Club | Corso Trento-Trieste 12 | 18038 Sanremo (IM)

+39 348 3984066

info@bayclubsanremo.it

www.bayclubsanremo.it