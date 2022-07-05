The 10 most iconic pairs of shoes in movie history

After selecting the top 10 unforgettable dresses in the history of cinema, it was time to select the most iconic shoes that we have seen on the big screen. Among them, the subtle elegance of a kitten heel stands out, as well as sneakers that were used on battlefields. What is your favorite pair?

1) Dorothy’s red shoes

The Dorothy’s ruby ​​red slippers from the Wizard of Oz They are possibly one of the most famous shoes in history. It is said that several pairs were made, but few survived, and some are supposedly in a museum since 2018. Although in the original book The Wonderful Wizard of Oz the shoes were silver, for the film they changed them to red because they wanted to take advantage of the new Technicolor film.

2) Cinderella’s glass slippers

the iconic glass slippers are a fictional element that was added to the film of Cinderella of 1950, which were created with the magic of the Fairy Godmother so that this young woman would arrive at the royal ball and meet the prince. The scene in which she loses her slipper was so important that millions of girls have recreated it… don’t you think?

3) Sandy’s red mules in Vaseline

There is no better transition from “good girl” to bad girl to change the white sneakers for some red mules heels —with a perfect opening touch on the balls of the feet. Combined with a black bodysuit, bare shoulders and a leather jacket, it has been one of the most recreated looks.

4) Vivian Ward’s black boots on beautiful woman

One of the key pieces for the character he played Julia Roberts in beautiful woman It was the high heeled boots. These boots – used for the 1990 film of Garry Marshall— They were auctioned between $13,000 and $19,000. One thing is for sure, this iconic shoe revolutionized the way we learned to combine shorts with long boots.

5) Marty McFly’s self-tying sneakers

Robert Zemeckis He directed Back to the Future II in 1989, a sequel to the first film of 1985 where the actor Michael J Fox played Marty McFly. But he introduced a shoe worthy of this walk towards the future, the sneakers Nike Air Mag that tied themselves. These same ones were recreated in 2019 and were priced at a modest $59,999.

6) Baby’s white sneakers in Dirty Dancing

There is nothing more summery than a pair of white canvas tennis shoes —and this was demonstrated by the character of Jennifer Gray dancing and practicing their steps, or simply on stage to take our breath away with those movements next to Patrick Swayze. The responsible brand was keds, and from then on they related them for the rest of their days.

7) Marilyn Monroe’s white heels

We all recognize that the true icon is the ivory halter neck dress with pleated skirt that secured the status of Marilyn Monroe in Hollywood. But this Greek-style model with a 1950s twist had a shoe left worthy of this flirtatious elegance, so they opted for some sandals with heel and straps in white. Monroe usually wore nude or light colored shoes to make it look like she was always barefoot.

8) boots Kinky Boots

The 2005 movie, Kinky Boots, It was based on a true story, telling the plot of a shoemaker who made boring models and started creating incredible heels for drag queens. As a curiosity, Gino Bifulco (creator of almost all Broadway footwear) made 150 pairs of boots for the 20 characters who brought the story to the stage.

9) Chanel boots from Devil Wears Prada

Are you using the bo…? Chanel boots? Yes I am using them. There are many iconic scenes in the film starring Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep but this one was definitely iconic: when a better dressed Andy wears the new Chanel boots, which are tall and extremely long.

10) Forrest Gump sneakers

Who wouldn’t want to wear those sneakers to run at the speed of Forrest Gump? the character of Tom Hanks I take the leather Nike Classic Cortez, Same ones that not long ago were re-launched on the market with their iconic red, blue and white colors.