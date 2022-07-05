Tessa Thompson and Valkyrie’s sexuality in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’: “The public has the desire to see clearly LGBT characters” – CINEMABLEND

The actress returns to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the fourth installment of the god of thunder. In theaters July 8!

Maybe Loki (Tom Hiddleston) was the first character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in openly saying that he is bisexual, but someone else had planned to do it before him. In 2017 it premiered Thor: Ragnaröka film directed by Taika Waititi that introduced Valkyrie at the MCU. The latter, an ally of Chris Hemsworth’s god of thunder, was played by Tessa Thompson.

The actress confirmed through a tweet that the heroine is bisexual, but that it was not talked about openly in the film. “Yes! Val is bisexual in the comics and I was true to that in portraying her. But their sexuality is not explicitly addressed in Thor: Ragnarök“, Thompson shared. And that the actress proposed to Waititi a scene that referred to his sexuality, but that was eliminated from the final montage. In it, a woman was leaving Valkyrie’s room. “He kept her in the movie as long as she could,” the interpreter declared in rolling stone.

After Thor: Ragnarök Y Avengers: EndgameValkyrie returns to the MCU with Thor: Love and Thunder. The new installment of the god of thunder hits theaters on July 8 and, according to ThompsonValkyrie’s sexuality was something he talked about a lot with Waititi.

As the actress tells on Yahoo:

We talked a lot about that, it was a great topic of conversation how to deal with that with Valkyrie and I feel really good, personally, about what we did.

According to the interpreter, the audience wants to see openly LGBT characters and highlights the importance of representation: “I think, rightly so, there is a real desire in the public to see clearly queer or LGBTQIA characters within these spaces. And I think it’s very important to have representation. Also as humans, I think we’re not defined by our sexuality, and who we love.”

In addition to Loki, another of the Marvel characters who have openly confirmed their sexuality in a film of the franchise is Phastos. Portrayed by Brian Tyree Henry, this Eternals character is married to a man and they have a son.

Thor: Love and Thunder It is set after the events that occurred in Avengers: Endgame. After the god of thunder leaves New Asgard and leaves with the Guardians of the Galaxyyou will have to face a new threat: hat, a villain who wants to destroy all the gods. Along with Thor in this new adventure is Jane Fosterthe ex-partner of the protagonist, who is now the bearer of the Mjolnir. Christian Bale and Natalie Portman complete the main cast of the film.

