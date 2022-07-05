Taylor Swift and boyfriend Joe Alwyn getting married?

Beyond the Channel they are sure of it. Joe Alwyn will not have his break up song (like Jake Gyllenhaal, Joe Jonas and John Meyer for example). According to The Sun, Taylor Swift will marry the “London boy” very soon protagonist of several of his songs. The marriage proposal would have come “a few months ago” after five years of relationship. “Taylor and Joe are incredibly happy and very, very in love,” a source close to Alwyn told the UK news outlet. “They’ve actually been engaged for a few months, but they’ve only told their inner circle: basically close relatives and long-time, trusted friends. All of them have sworn to keep the secret ».

The engagement ring is also secret, which for now only a few have been able to admire. “Taylor has a beautiful ring, but she only wears it when she’s home,” the insider explained, “only a handful of people know the details of the wedding and Taylor hasn’t even told some members of her engagement team. “. Wedding in the name of privacy, just like their love story. “They want their love to stay as far out of the spotlight as possible. This report is just for them. And if and when wedding vows are exchanged, surely there will be no Rolling Stone or Hello! to photograph every little detail. It will be simple and elegant. How are they ».

Last April, the star of Talk about it among friendstalking to the Washington Street he had responded to gossip about orange blossom with the country pop queen with stars and stripes. “If I had a pound for every time I’ve been told I’m getting married, I would have a lot of pound coins,” he said, dribbling the reporter’s curiosity, “I mean, the truth is, if the answer were yes, I wouldn’t say it. , and if the answer were no, I wouldn’t say it. ‘

Taylor and Joe met in late 2016 at the Met Gala (she had just ended the story with Tom Hiddleston) and immediately they decided to live their relationship away from the spotlight. In five years they have never walked the red carpet together, social photos are non-existent and even paparazzi can be counted on the fingers of one hand (the latest a few days ago in the Bahamas). Together they appeared in just a handful of frames in the 2020 Netflix documentary Miss Americana in which Taylor admits she fell in love with one a person “who has had a truly wonderfully normal, balanced and rooted life”.

During the pandemic they joined even more with him who helped her write some songs for her album Folklore but also of Evermore, under the pseudonym of William Bowery. On the stage of the 2021 Grammy Awards, with her gramophone in hand, Swift thanked her boyfriend: “To Joe, who is the first person to hear every single song I write, I had a great time writing songs with you in quarantine” . Will the next ballad talk about a white dress?

Taylor and Joe hand in hand outside New York’s Zuma restaurant in 2019 Jackson LeeGetty Images

