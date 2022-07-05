Taron Egerton. Kingsman 3 will start filming in 2023

british actor Taron Egerton announced that during the course of next 2023 the new sequel to the film saga will begin filming Kingsmanin what could be the series finale.

It was through the podcast The Jess Cagle with Julia Cunningham that the actor spoke assuring that It would be the new film in its saga, not counting a prequel.

“I understand that we are going to film the third installment of my saga, I think, next year“, advancement.

However, the actor left the door open for the project to lag a little longer: “but you know, don’t listen to what I say because I really don’t know. You know, these are ‘grown-up’ decisions.“, he added.

At the end of 2021, the producer Matthew Vaughn told comic book that the third film of Kingsman it would be ready to be filmed in September of this year; however, plans seem to have changed.

The portal reports that the script had been ready for some time, but with the acquisition of Fox by Disney, some projects were delayed a bit.

Egerton, close to being Wolverine in the MCU

Recently, it was revealed that Taron Egerton is close to being the successor of Hugh Jackman for the film adaptations of the X-Menwhich have not yet been incorporated into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In an interview for The New York Times, the actor mentioned that of getting the role “I would be excited but worried”, since the well-known Hugh Jackman became himself with the member of the X-Men for many years.

“I’m hoping that if all goes well, they’ll give me a chance,” added Egerton, who nonetheless acknowledged that talks with Marvel executives and CEO Kevin Feige are still in the early stages.

It was in 2019 that the possibility of seeing the famous mutants again was opened when Marvel managed to establish an agreement with Sony to bring Spider-Man into their world, and when Disney acquired 20th Century Fox in 2019, the panorama was made even more promising by getting the rights to X-Men and the Fantastic Four. However, it seems that at the moment Marvel Studios has not decided to incorporate the sagas that already exist.

When Hugh Jackman brought the iconic hero to life for the last time in the acclaimed Logan, the actor expressed that he would like to see Wolverine continue on the screen: “I knew that this was the right time to step aside, not only for me, but for for the character”, he had said in 2021 in statements to the press.

