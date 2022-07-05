Superman will appear in Black Adam… but without Henry Cavill?

MADRID, July 5. (CultureLeisure) –

Black Adam will hit theaters next October 23 and, as is well known, its protagonist, Dwayne Johnsonyou want your character sooner or later face superman. And the latest leaks about the film have led to the suggestion that the last son of Krypton will already appear in the film directed by Jaume Collet-Sierra starring in a cameo in which, as has happened in other DC productions, will not show his face.

Thus, Warner Bros. seems determined that, as happened in the Shazam movie and also in the TV series, The Peacemakercontinue without showing his face so that it is not Henry Cavill who appears wearing the Man of Steel suit… nor is his return ruled out. This despite the fact that the protagonist of The Witcher has reiterated on numerous occasions that he is willing to continue playing the legendary DC hero.

And there are not a few, precisely, the fans of the DC Cinematic Universe who long to see a epic showdown on the big screen starring Johnson’s anti-hero and Kal-El. In fact, a tweet published by MyTimeToShineHello points out that the rumors about the appearance of Superman are true and he will be in Black Adam, but he will not be played by Cavill.

“First in Shazam, then in The Peacemaker and now Superman will also have another faceless cameo in Black Adam”, reads the tweet that was also shared by another member related to the industry, KC. Walsh and with which it is alluded to Henry Cavill will appear in the film starring Johnson without him playing it.

First in Shazam, then Peacemaker and now Superman has another faceless cameo in Black Adam 😭 — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) July 2, 2022

The duel between Black Adam and Superman, the combat that will refer “the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe” It is something that Dwayne Johnson himself has been claiming and feeding for several years now.





So much so that when @thegeekofsteel, an avowed UDC fan recently expressed that same longing by posting an image of the chest emblems of Superman and Black Adamone next to the other, the protagonist of Jungle Cruise replied “I hear you and I keep you in mind”a few words with which Johnson encouraged the possible appearance of the Kryptonian in the DC movie.

From back in the day when I was wrestling in flea markets for $40 bucks a match, all the way to now.

I’ve learned to always listen to the audience because they will always lead you to where you need to go.

I hear you & I always got you 👊🏾😉#BlackAdam @SevenBucksProd https://t.co/gqFlDwb8ud — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) July 1, 2022

However, the fact that Superman makes a brief cameo without being Henry Cavill whoever embodies him, does not mean that, in the future, the also known as the man in black, Teth Adam and the Man of Steel do not have the long-awaited and epic confrontation they deserve on the big screen.

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, the film starring Dwayne Johnson, Black Adam, will also feature in its cast aldis hodge like Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate (Doctor Fate) and Quintess Swindell like the heroine Cyclone.