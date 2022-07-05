students, between pressures and invisible mistreatment

Medicine is an indispensable profession, but normalized violence is generated in classrooms and residences, leading to mental problems and even suicides. “You have to change your life completely, you dedicate yourself totally to studying. The pressure is very strong”, says a student.

EMEEQUIS.– “Saving lives”, “supporting people”, “having knowledge about the human body”, are some of the reasons that inspire young people to study medicine and dedicate yourself to health. But behind the gown, operating room clothes, or the stethoscope around the neck, there are multiple problems that are not made visible until they result in a tragedy.

Days ago, in Oaxaca, Diego, a student at the Faculty of Medicine and Surgery at the Benito Juárez Autonomous University of Oaxaca (UABJO), committed suicide days before his graduation. Companions exposed the situation on social networks: “What did the faculty do? Nothing, not condolences, not a little black bow, they just don’t care about the mental health of their students.”

For people outside the guild, the issue could be something out of the ordinary and totally worrying; but, After speaking with two medical students and interns, They state that, within hospitals and universities, having mental health problems is something “common”, and even “normal”. To the point that certain behaviors have been replicated for decades, worsening the problem.

WHAT YOU DON’T SEE ABOUT MEDICINE

Lorena is a feminist and activist for medical rights. He is currently doing his internship. He remembers the time when, when he was 8 years old, he took it upon himself to take care of his mother from a stomach ache with the help of a children’s encyclopedia. That, together with the motivation from his grandfather to dedicate himself to medicine and help save his aunt with cerebral palsy, were triggers for him to decide to dedicate himself to human medicine.

He admits that he was aware of what he would face in the race, but not fully. “I knew what everyone says: giving up friends, forgetting to sleep, not going to parties, spending hours studying, not having a partner due to lack of time”, but many things that I would experience firsthand were missing.

“Chicken”, as he is nicknamed, he is a medical student and is also doing his internship. For him, who did not come with a previous preparation in high school, it was difficult for him to adapt to the demand to study this. He says that the duration of the race was one of the first emotional impacts on him.

His degree consists of two years of theoretical classes, three years of clinical cycles, one year of internship and, to graduate, one year of social service. Seven years to be able to have a degree as a doctor. But the thing do not ends there, most seek to pursue a specialty that can last from three to five more years.

One of the –many– problems that Lorena identified from her first day of classes and lasted throughout her career was the sexism. She faced phrases such as women in medicine studying an MMC career (“while I get married”), professors who made less participation of women and even those who said that “they should be making tortillas at home” instead of studying medicine .

Likewise, the competitiveness that was lived caught his attention. “Everyone wanted to stand out, there was no camaraderie. It is a competition with everyone. Many times the same companions put the foot, “she says.

Medical students in Jalisco demand better treatment. Photo: File.

Both Lorena and “Pollo” recognize that mental health is one of the greatest repercussions of dedicating oneself to medicine. “You have to change your life completely, you dedicate yourself totally to studying. The pressure is very strong.”tells “Chicken”.

He remembers his second watch at boarding school. It was a more than difficult night. He felt suffocated, after more than 36 hours in a row working and anxiety invaded his body. The crisis lasted several minutes and the only way he found to calm down was to call his girlfriend from the hospital.

For Lorena things were no better. She acknowledges that her mental health has been violated on multiple occasions: from the humiliation she suffered from teachers to the lack of empathy from some doctors.

Lorena even took a break from her studies in her first year because of how unmotivated she felt. When she returned, things did not improve. In her second year depression escalated in her life to the point that she had a suicide attempt. He assures that a large part of the university found out about the situation; however, only half of her teachers supported her. “The other half did not want me to continue in the race, they said that having depression was not good for a doctor.”

There is an anecdote that is difficult for him to leave behind. “I will never forget when a teacher made me stand up in front of my classmates, patients and the people present at the Health Center, he pointed at me and said out loud: ‘you shouldn’t be here, you’re not mentally prepared.’ All my teammates were shocked.” He talks about this: “Sometimes you say that those comments make you stronger, but no, violence does not make you stronger, it demotivates you, it makes you feel silly”, recognize.

SUICIDE AND INTERNAL VIOLENCE

According to BBC World, In 2005, a team of researchers from the then Mexican Institute of Psychiatry conducted a study on depression and addictions among resident physicians in Mexico City. The investigation revealed a high rate of alcohol and drug use in that sector, in addition to the fact that about half of those surveyed suffered from depression. 15% resulted in high stress.

A Article carried out in 2017 by the Ibero-American Journal for Educational Research and Development, compiled studies on suicidal ideation in Mexico and Latin America in the medical profession. In these, it can be seen that, after studying 4,715 medical students in Latin America, it was found that 13.78% have presented suicidal ideation, and 2.92% have presented suicide attempts.

Likewise, in the Magazine of the Industrial University of Santander it was published in 2019 a document related to the topic. Here, it was determined that the suicide rate among physicians is higher than in the general population: in physicians it is 28 to 40 per 100,000, higher than that presented in the general population of 12.3 per 100,000. In this same article, they collect an analysis that estimates that the prevalence of depression it ranges between 27 and 29%, among medical students and residents, respectively, but can be as high as 60% among practicing physicians.

Lorena and “Pollo” agree that there are multiple factors that affect mental health and are acts of normalized violence in the union: daily insults, humiliation in front of patients, exhaustive shifts of more than 40 hours without sleep, hierarchies and abuse of power, disregard of rights, sexual harassment of men and women or the lack of the right to reply.

The young intern reflects on suicide: “When you study medicine, everyone expects a lot from you. When you feel that you are not performing, you enter a frustration very strong that can end in suicide. No longer being able to meet the expectations of others and their own. You feel that quitting school would be the biggest failure.”

Lorena recalls her first shift at the boarding school: she was completely exhausted –something normal for students during their first shifts of more than 35 hours–, but they did not allow her to sit down for a minute. She also had to see how an R4 (in medicine, R4 means fourth-year resident, the second highest in medicine’s “food chain”, behind base doctors), she punished lower-grade residents for eating breakfast before . The punishments consisted of “keeping them in the hospital”. The residents were forced to stay a full month inside the building.

Lorena affirms that “it is a level of violence that she had never experienced, it is even inhuman.” When she tried to file a complaint with the hospital, she was told that “it was better to save yourself the trouble”.

“Pollo” adds that another big problem when dedicating oneself to this is the economy. Given the demands of the career, you cannot have a secondary job: a seven-year career without a fixed income means that there are colleagues who must change careers or dedicate themselves to work only. In addition, it is expensive to buy all the medical equipment, as well as books that range from 500 to 2,000 or 3,000 pesos. The race in general is expensive, at various levels.

But during the internship it is also poorly paid. Lorena is only paid 900 pesos per guard, when sometimes they are more than 35 hours. “Pollo” was assigned to a hospital that does not pay them, although he says that there are scholarships of 500 pesos a fortnight, and others of a thousand. “But of course you can’t live on that,” she says.

However, the Mexican Institute for Competitiveness in 2021 placed medicine as the best paid career in the country with an occupation rate of 97.9%.

Testimonials such as Lorena or “Pollo” show that the paradigm shift is taking place. “They call us crystal generation, but it is because we are realizing everything that was wrong before,” they conclude.

If it were in their hands, they would both choose to eliminate the exhaustive Guards, they would improve salaries and focus their attention on mental health treatment, as well as the protocols of gender violence.

Despite all the difficulties they have faced, both “Pollo” and Lorena admit that everything has been worth it. “Seeing a patient go home with his family is an inexplicable feeling, it makes everything make sense”, comments the young woman.

