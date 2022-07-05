Streaming Premieres Coming in July

July will be a month of many premieres. A wide variety of titles between movies and series make up the billboard for Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Prime Video and Star Plus, which return every month with new bets and July would be no exception.

From original productions such as “The Gray Man” co-starring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, “The Terminal List” with Chris Pratt, and “Persuasion” with Dakota Johnson; even seasons of series like “Stranger Things 4”, “Rebelde”, “High School Musical: The series”; and theatrical releases such as “Morbius” with Jared Leto, “Spencer” with Kristen Stewart, “Killer with No Memory” with Liam Nesson, and “Spider-Man: No Way Home” with Tom Holland and Benedict Cumberbatch, among many others.

netflix

Stranger Things S4: Vol. 2

(1st of July)

The successful Netflix series, “Stranger Things”, returned with a fourth season divided into two parts. In these new episodes they showed the most terrifying and dark facet of the series, with the incorporation of elements and references from the classic horror movies of the 80s, such as Freddy Krueger from “A Nightmare on Elm Street” by Wes Craven, a character who became quickly becoming a pop culture icon and inspired by this season’s monster Vecna.

resident Evil

(July 14)

If you are a fan of either the video game or the “Resident Evil” movies, this Netflix series can catch you. The story unfolds in two timelines. The first of these involves sisters Jade and Billie Wesker moving to New Raccoon City, and their father’s connections to the sinister Umbrella Corporation. The second timeline takes place in the future, following Jade, now in her thirties, in her efforts to survive in a world infected with the T-Virus.

Persuasion

(July 15)

Starring Dakota Johnson, “Persuasion” is a dramatic film directed by Carrie Cracknell, based on the novel of the same name by Jane Austen. It tells the story of Anne Elliot, a woman who wanted to marry at her time the man she loved but she backed away from her after being persuaded by her family. Years later, the one who was her suitor reappears in her life unexpectedly.

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous S5

(July 21)

Set in the Jurassic Park universe, the animated series follows a group of teenagers chosen to participate in a pilot camp at the incredible Jurassic World theme park, who become stranded on Isla Nublar after several dinosaurs escape from their habitats. With the English voices of Jenna Ortega, Raini Rodriguez, Ryan Potter, among others.

the gray man

(July 22)

Starring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, “The Gray Man” is an action movie directed by brothers Anthony and Joe Russo, known for directing Marvel movies like “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame”. The story follows Court Gentry (Gosling), a veteran CIA agent, who is betrayed by his own agency, forcing him to become a fugitive. Lloyd Hansen (Evans), a former colleague of his at the agency, is sent to hunt him down.

Rebel T2

(July 27th)

Another generation of young students arrive at the Elite Way School to fulfill their musical dreams, but first they will have to face an enemy: the Lodge, a secret society. The remake of one of the cult musical series in Latin America, “Rebelde”, arrives with its season 2, on July 27.

Disney+

The princess

(1st of July)

Disney Plus, through the Star+ service, premieres “La Princesa” (The Princess), an action film starring Joey King (The Kissing Booth), which reinvents the concept of classic fairy tales, set in a medieval era where Being a woman involves the duty to marry and raise a family. However, this princess is not willing to continue with the tradition.

Bob’s Burgers: The Movie

(July 20th)

Animated film based on the Fox television series “Bob’s Burgers”. The plot follows Bob and his family as they struggle to pay off their loan after a sinkhole opens up in front of their restaurant. Directed by series creators Loren Bouchard and Bernard Derriman, while the original voice cast returns, including H. Jon Benjamin, Dan Mintz, Eugene Mirman, Larry Murphy, among others.

High School Musical: The Series S3

(July 27th)

The original story starring Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens arrives as a reboot in the form of a series, which after two seasons has become one of the most popular of its generation. The series will change the institute for a camp, in the “Camp Rock” style, and will feature the special participation of Olivia Rodrigo, after leaving her leading role in the series.

hbo max

Morbius

(1st of July)

The superhero movie starring Jared Leto, “Morbius”, is now available on the HBO Max platform. Based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name, directed by Daniel Espinosa, it tells the life story of Dr. Michael Morbius (Leto), who seriously ill with an unknown blood disorder, leads him to find a way to not only cure the illness, but to give himself strength and unimaginable powers.

Uncharted: Off the Map

(July 8)

Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg star in “Uncharted”, who venture in search of a gigantic treasure related to the expedition of Magellan and Elcano, where they face the antagonist of the story Santiago Moncada (Antonio Banderas), a Spaniard who will do what necessary to keep the treasure.

Spider-Man: No Way Home

(July 22)

Since its theatrical release it became the sixth highest-grossing film of all time, now it comes to streaming. “No Way Home” introduced the Multiverse and marked the return of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man, and the villains they had clashed with in their films: Doctor Octopus, Lizard, Sandman, Green Goblin and Electro.

Pretty Little Liars: A New Sin

(28 of July)

Produced and written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, “Pretty Little Liars: A New Sin” introduces a new generation of ‘pretty little liars’ tormented by a masked killer hell-bent on punishing them for the sins of their mothers. The new series will premiere on Thursday, July 28.

Amazon Prime Video

The Terminal List

(1st of July)

Chris Pratt (Jurassic World) stars in this action-thriller drama series based on the novel of the same name by Jack Carr. During a secret US Navy mission, Commander James Reece’s (Pratt) Navy SEAL platoon is ambushed. and he is forced to return completely overcome with guilt. Later, he realizes that there is something else behind this failed operation.

spencer

(1st of July)

For her portrayal of Diana, Princess of Wales, Kristen Stewart was nominated for an Oscar for Best Actress at the 94th Academy Awards. Directed by Chilean filmmaker Pablo Larraín (“Neruda” and “Jackie”), “Spencer” tells the story of the decisions that led Diana to end her marriage to Prince Charles of Wales and face her final stages as part of the British Royal Family.

G.I. Joe: Snake Eyes

(July 8)

Spin-off film of the GI Joe franchise that tells the origin story of the character Snake Eyes, played by Henry Golding. This film marked the Hollywood debut of the Spanish actress, Úrsula Corberó, who gained international fame for her role as Tokio in the series “La casa de papel”.

scream 5

(July 14)

The film takes place 25 years after the original Woodsboro murders, when another Ghostface appears and begins murdering a new group of teenagers. “Scream 5” combines the violence of the slasher genre with elements of black comedy, being the fifth installment in the “Scream” franchise, starring Neve Campbell and Courteney Cox, and the addition of young actors like Dylan Minnette and Jenna Ortega.

assassin without memory

(July 15)

Directed by Martin Campbell, and starring Liam Neeson alongside Monica Bellucci and Guy Pearce, “Assassin Without a Memory” is the remake of the Belgian film “De Zaak Alzheimer” from 2003, adapted from the homonymous novel by Jef Geeraerts, which marks the Liam Neeson’s return to action after turning 70 on June 7.

Papergirls

(July 29)

Sci-fi drama series based on the comics of the same name by Brian K. Vaughan. “Paper Girls” follows four girls who, while delivering newspapers the morning after Halloween in 1988, are unknowingly caught up in a conflict between warring factions of time travelers, sending them on an adventure through time in the present. , past and future, meeting future versions of themselves.