“Stranger Things”: 10 references and easter eggs that few noticed in its fourth season | CHEK

Last July 1, Netflix premiered the last two chapters of the fourth season of “Stranger Things”. With a shocking Final Episode, fans of the famous tv series starring Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Finn Wolfhard (Mike), Winona Ryder (Joyce) and company said goodbye to their favorite characters until the premiere of the fifth and final season of the production.

In this sense, the series created by the duffer brothers closed this installment with some surprising deaths and memorable moments. In addition, they also showed off with great references to many movies, icons of the 80’s and more tributes in their making.

For this reason, below knows all the ‘easter eggs’ of season 4 volume 2 of “Stranger Things”. Discover, thus, each of the hidden references In the last chapters of Netflix series.

WHAT ARE ALL THE EASTER EGGS IN “STRANGER THINGS 4″?

1. The Russian laboratory and its similarity to “Alien Resurrection”

During volume 2 of “Stranger Things 4”, Hopper discovers the Russian prison lab where experiments are being conducted on various monsters known individually as ‘Demogorgon’.

The Russian laboratory that Hopper finds in “Stranger Things 4” (Photo: Netflix)

Without a doubt, a scene that reminds us of the iconic moment of “Alien Resurrection” (1997), film starring Winona Ryder. As we know, the actress plays Joyce in the series, which could be a nice tribute to the actress.

2. Eddie Munson’s mask, the same as Michael Myers from the “Halloween” saga

In the eighth episode of this installment, Eddie wears a mask of Michael Myers, the mythical character of the “Halloween” horror movie saga. It is worth remembering that this element was used before by Max during the second season of the series.

The mask worn by Eddie Munson in “Stranger Things” is the same as that of Michael Myers in “Halloween” (Photo: Netflix)

Michael Myers He appeared, for the first time in the cinema, in the movie “Halloween” (1978). The feature film was directed by director John Carpenter.

Michael Myers first appeared on film in the 1978 film “Halloween” (Photo: Universal Pictures)

3. Vickie dresses like Molly Ringwald

Another of the winks of the production moved to Vickie’s wardrobe, one of the new fictional characters and Robin’s romantic interest. She dresses and does her hair like Molly Ringwald, the mythical figure of the 80’s, in the movie “Sixteen Candles”.

Getting serious Molly Ringwald vibes from Vickie #strangerthingsseason4 pic.twitter.com/6LQmbPjXMv — Sarah (@eveningsnow) July 3, 2022

4. Murray and the Han Solo quote

MurraySuspecting that something bad would happen, he recalls Han Solo’s famous phrase: “I got a bad feeling about this.” Saying “I don’t know, Jim, I have a bad feeling about this”the character reminds us of the mythical protagonist of the saga StarWars.

Murray, suspecting that something bad would happen in “Starnger Things”, recalls Han Solo’s famous phrase: “I got a bad feeling about this”. (Photos: Netflix and LucasFilms)

5. Did Robin make a reference to “Pulp Fiction”?

After Steve, Robin and Nancy are freed from the clutches of the Mind Flayer in the ‘Upside Down’, the character of maya hawke says a very peculiar phrase: “I don’t believe in a higher power or divine intervention, but that was a miracle.”.

Undoubtedly, something that reminds us of the famous scene starring Samuel L. Jackson and John Travolta in “pulp fiction”. This takes much more value if we consider that this tape had the participation of umma thurmanthe mother of the actress who personifies Robin.

“I don’t believe in a higher power or divine intervention but, that was a miracle!!” Great Pulp Fiction reference in Stranger Things…. FYI Maya Hawke is Uma Thurman’s daughter…. pic.twitter.com/tl4VQCGnUY — Zac Rossi (@RossZ88) July 4, 2022

6. Another reference to “Halloween”: Vecna ​​and the same fate of Michael Myers

Throughout the season, there are many nods to the “Halloween” franchise and what happened to Michael Myers. Beyond the famous mask, just like in the 1978 movie, neighbor he is shot several times before falling backwards out of a second story window and landing on the ground. Thus, as on the tape, the murderer’s body disappears.

7. Nancy as Sarah Connor from “Terminator 2”

doNancy Wheeler using a shotgun against his enemy? A great final scene that reminds us of “Terminator 2: Judgment Daycon” and the iconic role of Sarah Conner.

Grandona sem medo! pic.twitter.com/e5HGZh7kb9 – Stranger Things Brazil (@strangertbr) July 2, 2022

8. The reading of “The Talisman”

While Max is in a coma Luke read the horror novelThe talisman” (in English, “The talisman”), co-written by Stephen King and Peter Straub. The creators of “Stranger Things”Matt and Ross Duffer, are working with Steven Spielberg to make an adaptation of that novel for Netflix, so it seems like a very appropriate nod.

Anyone else catch that Stephen King The Talisman Easter egg in Stranger Things? I hear they’re still making it so it was a nice little clue! pic.twitter.com/zGJmqGtpnh — sarah (@sarahbartz85) July 3, 2022

9. Enzo and Yuri’s True Story

Enzo, in order to convince Yuri, uses a true story. Recalling the character’s heroism in Damansky, he recalls the Sino-Soviet border conflict in 1969, a seven-month clash that brought the world’s two largest communist countries, China and the USSR, into a state of war.

Peculiar references. Last episodes of @Stranger_Things season 4 features a conversation that casually drops a line about Soviet victory over China at Damansky island in 1969.

BTW, today it is part of China. — Anton Barbashin (@ABarbashin) July 3, 2022

10. Max and the memory of past scenes

The series also brings us great moments from its previous seasons. Hawkins’ dance, for example, is one of the episodes Max recalls to free himself from. neighbor. Without a doubt, a beautiful scene that she starred in with Lucas.

Max remembers his dance with Lucas in “Stranger Things 4” (Photo: Netflix)

