Star at the FW 22/23 Couture fashion shows, the front row from Paris

Land fashion shows dedicated to Haute Couture Autumn-Winter 2022/2023 are staged in these hours in Paris. And if the virtuosity of the leading designers of High Fashion parade on the catwalk, from Christian Dior to Schiaparelli to Chanelthe stars in the front row are no less. Folklore and sobriety they also take turns on the catwalk, with passing looks from an almost monastic elegance to stardom. And they get noticed, as always: thanks to the most prominent personalities on the planet, from Chiara Ferragni to Rita Orafrom Sigourney Weaver to Julia Fox.

The stars at the Paris Couture fashion shows

It all started over the weekend with the launch of the Spring-Summer 2023 collections of some of the major French brands, guests of the Couture Week. How Azzedine Alaïawhich welcomed the super top in the front row: Elle Macpherson, Laura Harrier, Liya Kebedein addition to the couple that “explodes” already seen at the last Jacquemus show in Arles: Vincent Cassel And Tina Kunakey.

To attract photographers’ lenses, Karlie Kloss with a black and white blouse-frock, which is very reminiscent of the looks of the character of May Day of the film A View To A Kill by James Bond (1985): the interpreter was Grace Jonesdressed right Alaïa.

Elegant quotes

The supermodel resurrected the look inspired by the eighties icon – this time in her most famous portrait – for the fashion show of Schiaparelliclosely followed by Emma Watson with the same tuxedo micro blazer of yesteryear.

Subtle and androgynous quotes, in black and white: but there are also those who reveal themselves without ifs and buts as modern Mother Nature, as Chiara Ferragni rushed to Paris, first of all, for the opening of the Philosophy Terrasse by Lorenzo Serafini and Isabelle Saglio at the historic Café de l’Esplanade.

From Chiara Ferragni to Maye Musk, generations in comparison

Only the beginning of a succession of outfits for the entrepreneur, who opts for a pink dress over her pants Schiaparelli and for a more classic ensemble from Dior. The latest Couture effort by Daniel Roseberry also sees the transgender model applaud in the stands Hunter Schafer And Lily Aldridgein addition to the singer Rita Ora.

At Maria Grazia Chiuri instead it is the turn of the timeless It Girls: Maye MuskElon’s mother and cover diva over seventy, in a maxi floral dress; Naomi Watts in black and transparencies, followed by Sigourney Weaverin the front row also from Chanel with sequin jacket.

Receive news and updates

on the latest

beauty trends

directly in your mail

Finally, the new generation of Parisian glamor: Clémence Poésy in full lobster-colored shorts and the actress of Girlhood Karidja Touréin catsuit logo.

iO Donna © REPRODUCTION RESERVED