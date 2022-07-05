Spotify launches Summer 2022 playlists

As per tradition, with the summer the musical “summer hits” also arrive. The new playlist is now available on the popular streaming platform Spotify, which includes all the hits of summer 2022 but also several others, to be listened to repeatedly anywhere and anytime.

The Italian playlist “Summer 2022“of Spotify includes the songs that the platform recommends listening to under the umbrella or by the pool. The most recent releases by Italian artists are included, such as” The sweet life “by Fedez, Tananai and Mara Sattei,” Extasi “by Fred De Palma,” Young Wannabe “Of the Nuclear Tactical Penguins and” I Love You Baby ”By Jovanotti and Sixpm. There is no shortage of hits from beyond the border of our country that are recording many streams these weeks, such as “ As It Was “by Harry Styles and” Where Did You Go? Featuring MNEK with Jax Jones.



The “Summer 2022” playlist includes a wide representation of Italian artists, including: Elodie, Irama, Rkomi, Rhove, Rocco Hunt, ANNA, i Boomdabash, sangiovanni and many others. This is not surprising, since the last campaign Wrapped last December of Spotify it emerged that Italian users love to listen to the Rap genre (Sfera Ebbasta the most listened to artist in 2021) and Italian hits of all kinds – Sangiovanni’s “malibu” was the most listened to last year.

On the platform it is also possible to discover other playlists in the hottest months of the year: “pov: your summer is a movie“with songs to spend an alternative summer, in which you laugh a little and cry a little;”Italian summer“with the Italian hits of now and past years;”Summer: the classics of the past“with the Italian and international songs that have depopulated in the past summers;”Summer Chill“with songs to relax in the pool or under the umbrella;”Flavor of salt“with songs for lovers of the vintage genre eager to relive the atmosphere of the Italian beaches in the 50s and 60s.

In addition to the playlists designed for Italian listeners, Spotify also offers the playlist “Songs of Summer“with all the most popular hits this summer globally, including” Supermodel “by Måneskin,” As it Was “by Harry Styles,” Big Energy “by Latto,” Ojitos Lindos “by Bad Bunny (feat. Bomba Estéreo ), and the new Post Malone and Doja Cat’s track “I Like You (A Happier Song)”.