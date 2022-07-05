“Spider’s Head” and other Netflix movies to watch if you love experiment stories

A connection emerges between two inmates battling their pasts in a state-of-the-art prison run by a brilliant visionary experimenting with emotion-altering drugs. (Netflix)

In the middle of last month, spider’s head landed on Netflix and quickly entered the Top 10 of the most viewed English-language films with 38.3 million hours viewed. psychological thriller with Chris Hemsworth, Miles Teller Y Jurnee Smollett follows a brilliant scientist, Steve Abnesti – played by the Australian actor – who designs an experiment set in a futuristic prison. The inmates carry a device within them that administers doses of drugs to alter their emotions, it is a price they must pay to regain their freedom.

As Jeff (Teller) and Lizzy (Smollett) develop a close bond, this unusual process of commuting their sentences gets more and more twisted. Abnesti pushes them to the limits of their free will without realizing that crossing this barrier could be extremely dangerous for the prisoners and himself. The story was based on a short story written by George Saunders for The New Yorker. What other films about experiments, science fiction and suspense can we find on the platform?

Chris Hemsworth played scientist Steve Abnesti in “Spider’s Head.” (Netflix)

The Titan

In the not too distant future, a group of military men and their families agree to be part of a revolutionary experiment in the field of genetic evolution research and space exploration. The purpose is very simple: to surpass human abilities and turn the subjects into a new prototype that allows them to survive under different contexts on alien planets. But… will it really have a good result? Sam Worthington, Taylor Schilling, Tom Wilkinson, Agyness Deyn, Nathalie Emmanuel Y Diego Bonet made up the main cast.

Sam Worthington and Taylor Schilling star in this story about a cutting-edge experiment in applied genetics on a group of soldiers. (Netflix)

replicas

Keanu Reeves stars in this film sci fi about a scientist who is determined to bring his dead family back to life by creating replicas of his wife, two daughters, and son. In order for them to return to the way they were the day he lost them, he will have to integrate the real memories of the deceased with the clones of his relatives. However, he will lose control of this avant-garde experiment and nothing will go as he expects. The stars complete the cast. Alice Eve, Thomas Middleditch, John Ortiz, Emily Alyn Lind, Emjay Anthonyamong others.

The science fiction film shows us Keanu Reeves in the role of a scientist who seeks to recover his deceased family. (Netflix)

The hole

What happens when the capitalist system of the world is taken to a reduced experiment? In this futuristic-type Spanish film, we find ourselves in a vertical prison where the upper cells are fed and those in the lower places starve. The sci-fi thriller stars Iván Massagué, Antonia San Juan, Zorion Eguileor, Emilio Buale Y Alexandra Massangkay.

This Spanish film set in the future shows that humanity’s distribution system is unequal. (Netflix)

dyssomnia

Gina Rodriguez stars in this post-apocalyptic film about a strange event that makes humans unable to sleep. Lack of the ability to sleep has fatal consequences on people, but Jill’s daughter, Matilda (Ariana Greenblatt), seems to be the key to everything as it is the only one in the world to be able to achieve it. In the midst of the fall of social order, this mother will protect the little girl from chaos and threats.

The postcapolyptic thriller stars actress Gina Rodriguez. (Netflix)

Tau

In this sci-fi horror story, we meet Julia, a young woman who is used as a guinea pig by an unethical scientist and inventor. When she tries to escape from this place, she is surprised that there is an artificial intelligence that controls the house where she is trapped, so she must find the ideal way to survive. Maika Monroe, Ed Skrein Y Gary Oldman They appear as protagonists of the film.

Julia (Maika Monroe) is a young woman who will seek to escape from a sadistic experiment in “Tau”. (Netflix)

