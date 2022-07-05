Sofía Vergara shows the cancer scar that she overcame: “I am a survivor”

Sofía Vergara has suffered a new attack of sincerity with her followers, with whom she has once again undressed without fear of what they will say. Thus, the famous model and actress has recalled what may be one of the hardest moments of his life, also showing the scar left by that fateful and feared episode in a day that was at least significant. On February 4th, it was celebrated andl World Cancer Day and Sofia, far from wanting to let the opportunity slip away, has dared to tell your own case on his Instagram account, where he has more than 24 million followers.

More than two decades have passed since Sofia was diagnosed with a thyroid cancer that changed his life in one fell swoop. However, it seems that it is still a horrible chapter that, how could it be otherwise, continues to bring back very bad memories, although it also provokes the pride of having been able to overcome it.

Actress Sofia Vergara at a promotional event in Las VegasGTRES

At least that is what he has implied by sharing a photograph on his social networks in which he appears looking through the lens of a camera, in which the war wound that the thyroid cancer he suffered left him and that he wanted to accompany with a deep reflection: “At 28, cancer was not a word I expected to hear. It was in a routine check-up when the doctors found me a lump in the throat and this word became part of my story. I spent countless hours with radiation treatments and finally in surgery. Today I can qualify as a cancer survivor »she began by saying her.

She continued her speech recalling how lucky she was to be able to overcome the disease, confessing how grateful she feels with life for being able to tell about it and encouraging all her followers to have routine check-ups with which to detect this type of health problem in time. health: “Look the scar on my throat, reminds me of how lucky I felt that day and every day since. I am lucky and grateful to be in a position to share my story and say that prevention is very important. Schedule your annual checkup for this year if you haven’t already » she concluded.

The sincere words of the protagonist of Modern Family have been highly applauded by all those who continue to follow the trail of the Latin interpreter, who a few months ago spoke again of her experience with the dreaded pathology, a disease in which she has since turned 100% collaborating in charity events whose purpose is raise funds for research. “When you’re young and you hear the word cancer, your mind wanders, but I tried not to panic and decided to educate myself,” she said. In the same way, she confessed that one of the reasons that prompted her to fight and never give up was the great support she found in her family, considered by herself as the main engine of her life.