Sofía Vergara enchanted with her prominences and defined curves, in a tight top and passionate red

Sofia Vergara She is one of the Colombian models and actresses who managed to succeed abroad with her enormous talent.

At 49 years old, the famous does not stop stealing glances with her charm, slenderness and, of course, peculiar sense of humor.

From a very young age, the Barranquilla ventured into the world of television as a Univision presenter.

Her first most notorious job as an actress was ‘Chasing Papi’, without thinking about it, her performance opened doors for her in ‘Mordern Family’.

Sofia Vergara and her tight top:

You can not deny that the model raises the temperature wherever she goes with her characteristic Colombian beauty.

The interpreter loves to share details of her life through social networks so that her followers are aware of what she does in her daily life.

The actress enjoyed with her family a very special date that is celebrated in the USA independence Day.

In a home patch, the famous was surrounded by her son, husband and, of course, her little pets.

But the pints that the Barranquillera wears do not go unnoticed, because her enormous body is still a source of admiration.

As if it were a diva, sensual, the actress posed with style at the edge of your poolin a short red top, well lined.

The prominence of its front part and its well-defined curves left more than one drooling.

Many Internet users brought to mind her time as a model, when she was younger and was worthy of compliments when showing off her body in tight swimsuits.

At her age, the actress does not stop teaching style, one day, she stood in front of the mirror to chicane her gothic style.

Sofia Vergara he enjoys a full life, full of luxuries, eccentricities and others, thanks to the fruits of his efforts.