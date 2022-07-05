Sofía Vergara amused her fans in a white bikini

If there is a Colombian actress who has set a trend in the world of international entertainment, without a doubt, is Sofía Vergara, because her extensive career in productions that have been successful in Latin America and the worldhave made the actress one of the most recognized not only for her talent, but also for her beauty.

The barranquillera has also been very active through her social networks, where she usually publishes various content about her day to daybeyond being a Hollywood star, something that undoubtedly enchants his more than 26 million followers all over the world, who are often amused by their antics.

This is how ‘Toti’ recently let it be seen, which with a small video, showed how it celebrated July 4, the day of the independence of the United States, posing in a white one-piece swimsuit, while trying to get on a bull-shaped float, and despite all the attempts he made, he could not achieve it.

However, what most caught the attention of the small video is that despite her efforts to get back on the inflatable, many highlighted the beauty of the actress, and some described that despite posing so naturally, he does not lose his charm and above all his charismasomething that they relate to their starring roles in different series and reality shows.

The publication, which already has more than four million reproductions, has left the admiration of its fans, who with comments such as “You’re just a goddess”, “You’re funny, but more than that you’re beautiful” and “We miss that charisma in acting”Internet users showed the great admiration they have for the Colombian who managed to stand out with her great talent.