“She is the youngest billionaire from scratch in the United States”

Rihanna and from record. In 34 years of life she has achieved a heritage net of 1.4 billion dollars starting from scratch. It officially became the younger woman billionaire self-made in the United States. The singer and founder of Fenty Beauty has been featured on the annual list of Forbes of America’s richest self-made women for three consecutive years and, now, has come 21st on this year’s list.









Although Rihanna isn’t the richest self-made woman in the United States – an achievement that goes to 75-year-old businesswoman Diane Hendricks – she is the youngestwith Kim Kardashian41, who has a net worth of $ 1.8 billion which ranks second.









NOT JUST MUSIC









According to Forbes, the Barbados native is a billionaire thanks to her success line of cosmeticswhich it co-owns with French luxury retailer LVMH, and which “generated more than $ 550 million in revenue in 2020 alone.”









While Fenty BeautyRihanna’s other property line, “comprises most of her fortune,” is far from Rihanna’s sole source of income, as Forbes notes that the nine-time Grammy winner it also earns a significant amount from his own musical career and from his lingerie brand, Savage x Fenty, which “raised funds with a valuation of $ 1 billion in February 2021.” Rihanna currently has a 30% stake in the company.









Regarding her status as a self-made billionaire, Forbes awarded Rihanna a “self-made scoring»Of 10, a ranking that explains it goes from 1 to 10 and indicates how much of their fortune they have inherited or built on their own. So she built her fortune from scratch and completely on her own.









The entrepreneur, who is the only billionaire under 40 on this year’s list, is likely to continue building her empire, as she previously told the New York Times that a “number won’t stop her” from continuing. to work. “I would not have never thought of making so much moneyso a number won’t stop me from working, ”Rihanna told the newspaper in 2019.













