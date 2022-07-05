Shakira and Gerard Piqué further and further away / Spotted with her new boyfriend?

Shakira and Gerard Piqué split: does the singer have a new love?

Shakira and Gerard Piqué they are the most explosive couple that broke out in the summer of 2022, due to the constant gossip that circulates incessantly about their now shipwrecked love, after 12 years of life together. According to the Iberian tabloids and not the Colombian singer and the Spanish footballer could have reached the separation following the player’s betrayals towards his historical partner, an indiscretion not confirmed or denied by the parties directly concerned. But there is more, because it is also rumored that the two were actually an open couple in fact and Gerard Piqué would have reacted with amazement at Shakira’s choice to get away from him. A turnaround that of the Latin-pop star towards the footballer? Who knows, in the meantime a curious new rumor has begun to circulate according to which Shakira has apparently been spotted with a glamorous non-popular boy, in the middle of a vacation spent with the children of the ex Gerard Piqué, Milan and Sasha.

Shakira and Piqué, violent fight in the street / Gossip about the breakup explodes

The two alleged new lovebirds were in particular caught while entertaining themselves in a surfing session. Shakira and Gerard Piqué have never married and it seems that she was the singer who did not want the big step on the altar, however after the breakup they are forced to agree together an agreement for the protection of the children. A point of balance between the two vip parents that seems difficult to achieve. Apparently, according to Gossip and TV reports, Shakira would be ready to return to her life in Miami and take her children away with her, a choice that the ex-partner would be completely against, as Gerard Piqué would not see good eye the distance of children from Catalonia where they were born and raised.

Shakira, eyes on Damiano from Maneskin? / Indiscretion: “She finds him very sexy”

Shakira faces prison for the war with the Spanish tax authorities

Apparently the singer is ready to leave Barcelona also because she is intent on archiving her battle with the Iberian tax authorities. The Colombian is accused of not having paid taxes in 2012, 2013 and 2014 and on the advice of Piqué she defended herself by declaring that she is a nomad because of her work and not really a resident

READ ALSO:

Shakira and Gerard Piqué break up / This is how she would have discovered the betrayal

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED