Saving Private Ryan: Tom Hanks’ classic film that portrays the grittier side of war | FAME

Throughout his career, Tom Hanks has worked on a number of movies with Steven Spielberg, one of the most important directors of recent decades. For example, the actor was part of the main cast of “Catch Me If You Can“, beside Leonardo Dicaprioas well as “The Terminal” and “Bridge of Spies”.

One of the most remembered works of this duo is a war-themed film that marked a before and after in this genre. Based on the invasion of normandyduring the Second World Warthe film entered the history of cinema forever.

We refer to “Saving Private Ryan”, the tape that Spielberg directed and premiered in 1998, with Hanks, Tom Sizemore and Edward Burns in the leading roles, as well as Vin Dieselthe protagonist of “Fast and furious” who had his moment to shine to forge his successful career. Here we tell you more about the tape and even when can you watch it on HBO Max.

The team of soldiers to rescue Ryan (Photo: Dreamworks Pictures)

WHAT IS “RESCUING SOLDIER RYAN” ABOUT?

The film stars Captain John H. Miller., who survives the attack on Omaha Beach, in the well-known invasion of Normandy in 1944, during World War II. The movies start that way, with the carnage on the soldiers who had just disembarked seconds before.

In that forceful attack, only Miller survived, but also one of the four Ryan brothersthe parachutist and soldier James Francis Ryan. when the general George Marshall sends three telegrams to the mother of the deceasedis moved and orders Captain Miller to find the survivor as top priority.

In this way, the officer assembles a group with whom he enters Neuville to rescue Private Ryan, going through more deaths and traps that take him away from his main objective.

“Saving Private Ryan” has one of the most shocking beginnings in cinema, by taking the realism of what was the first and withering attack on the Normandy landings to the extreme. Although it was criticized for certain historical aspects, it remained in the collective memory as a shocking story about the war.

Tom Hanks, with a chest wound, pointing his gun (Photo: Dreamworks Pictures)

WHO ARE THE ACTORS AND CHARACTERS OF “RESCUING SOLDIER RYAN”?

Tom Hanks as Captain John Miller. 2nd rangers

Tom Sizemore as First Sergeant Michael Horvarth. 2nd rangers

Matt Damon as Private James Francis Ryan. 101st Airborne Division

Edward Burns as Private Richard Reiben. 2nd rangers

Jeremy Davies as Corporal Timothy E. Upham. 29th Infantry Division

Barry Pepper as Private Daniel Jackson. Sniper, 2nd Rangers

Adam Goldberg as Private Stanley Mellish. 2nd Rangers

Giovanni Ribisi as Technical Sergeant Irwin Wade. Sanitary. 2nd Rangers

Vin Diesel as Soldier Adrian Caparzo. 2nd Rangers

Ted Danson as Captain Fred Hamill. 101st Airborne Division

HOW TO WATCH “RESCUING SOLDIER RYAN”?

The movie “Saving Private Ryan”, one of the best movies of Tom Hanksis available on the streaming platform hbo max, but it will only remain online until July 31. To see it, you can click on this link.

TRAILER OF “RESCUING PRIVATE RYAN”