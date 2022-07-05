Sanremo, the Bay Club inaugurates “Noxe”: the new Friday reggaeton, hip hop and R&B

Sanremo. After the success of the first two major events, the Bay Club of Sanremo inaugurates “Noxe“The hottest Friday night on the Riviera, starting from July 8 and then continue every week throughout the summer.

The evening will be in collaboration with Latin Addictthe number one organization in France that has been offering one of the best for almost 10 years Reggaeton Show in Europe and cooperates with the most important guests in the sector including Daddy Yankee, Chris Brown, Ozuna And Nicky Jam and many others.

A completely new format in the nightlife of the province with a flavor of Latin music, fun, sensuality and seduction. A unique opportunity to go wild on the track in the most overwhelming Sanremo summer party with the best reggaeton, hip hop and RnB music of the moment. A breathtaking show will come to life with sets, dancers and live performances that will set the Bay Club on Friday.

It will be possible to book a table to order bottles, champagne and spirits but also take advantage of the Shisha service with your company while enjoying the evening under the stars. In addition, one has been thought of special promotion for the evening: all those who want to participate will have the opportunity to get a free drink and, by inviting their friends, even free admission simply by registering on the site www.bayclubsanremo.it in the section dedicated to the “NOXE” event.

For more information and reservations: Bay Club, tel 39 348 3984066 – info@bayclubsanremo.it