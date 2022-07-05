Rumors claim that Superman will appear in Black Adam… but not Henry Cavill

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, the film stars Dwayne Johnson, Black Adamwill also feature Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo, Pierce Brosnan and Quintessa Swindell in its cast.

MADRID, July 5 (EuropaPress).- Black Adam will arrive at cinemas the next 23 october and, as is well known, his protagonist, Dwayne Johnsonyou want your character sooner or later face a Superman. And the latest leaks about the film have led to the suggestion that the last son of krypton will appear in the film directed by Jaume Collet-Sierra starring in a cameo in which, as has happened in other DC productions, he will not show his face.

Thus, Warner Bros. seems determined that, as happened in the film of Shazam and also in the series The Peacemaker, continue without showing his face so that it is not Henry Cavill who appears wearing the “Man of Steel” suit… nor is his return ruled out. This despite the fact that the protagonist of The Witcher has reiterated on numerous occasions that he is willing to continue playing the legendary DC hero.

And there are not a few, precisely, the fans of the DC Cinematic Universe who long to see an epic confrontation on the big screen starring the antihero of Johnson and Kal-El. In fact, a tweet published by MyTimeToShineHello, points out that the rumors about the appearance of Superman are true and will be in Black Adambut will not be played by Cavill.

First in Shazam, then Peacemaker and now Superman has another faceless cameo in Black Adam 😭 — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) July 2, 2022

“First in Shazam, Then in The Peacemaker and now Superman will also have another faceless cameo in Black Adam“, Says the tweet that was also shared by another member related to the industry, KC. walsh and with which it is alluded to that Henry Cavill will appear in the film starring Johnson without him embodying it.

the duel between Black Adam and Superman, the combat that will redefine “the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe” is something that Dwayne Johnson himself has been claiming and feeding for several years now.

So much so that when a UDC fan @thegeekofsteel recently expressed that same longing by posting an image of Superman and Black Adam’s chest emblems side by side, the Jungle Cruise star replied “I hear you and I got you present”, a few words with which Johnson encouraged the possible appearance of the Kryptonian in the DC movie.

However, the fact that Superman stars in a brief cameo without being Henry Cavill who plays him, does not mean that, in the future, the man also known as the man in black, Teth Adam and the “Man of Steel” will not have the long-awaited and epic confrontation they deserve on the big screen.

From back in the day when I was wrestling in flea markets for $40 bucks a match, all the way to now.

I’ve learned to always listen to the audience because they will always lead you to where you need to go.

I hear you & I always got you 👊🏾😉#BlackAdam @SevenBucksProd https://t.co/gqFlDwb8ud — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) July 1, 2022

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, the film stars Dwayne Johnson, Black Adamwill also feature Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate and Quintessa Swindell as the heroine Cyclone.