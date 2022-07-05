Roger Martínez, low for the game against Rayados; It is doubt to face Toluca

Just one day after the 2022 Opening Tournament started, America already has to deal with his first loss due to injury, because Roger Martinez will not be taken into account Monterey and possibly not against Toluca in Days 2 and 3, respectively.

In the absence of becoming official, RECORD was able to learn that, as a result of the blow received in the duel against the Atlas Last Saturday, Roger suffered a muscle injury. In addition, he has pain in his hip due to the fall; however, the latter can be confirmed until the club releases the medical report.

For this reason, the Eagles they will have to do without their offensive midfielder for the next two weeks with the advantage of being able to give him one more rest, since after the game against the Devils come the commitments against Chelsea Y Manchester City in United States.

Another favorable detail for the Coapa complex is that jonathan rodriguez he performs very well in that position and it will be the coach’s decision, Ferdinand Ortiz if he uses it in that sector to make up for the sensitive loss of Martínez.

Roger Martinez started from the beginning in the presentation of the azulcrema entity in the Opening 2022 against the rojinegros, but he only lasted 38 minutes on the field of play when he had a hard encounter with an element from Guadalajara, for which he had to leave the game.

This fell like a bucket of cold water inside the Americanist bosom, because in recent years, injuries have become a headache for the club, and the loss of Roger It is too sensitive, because with the arrival of Tano he had already managed to settle in the team on the left wing

