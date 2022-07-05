Rihanna publicly reappears at a festival after becoming a mother | Big Bang

Rihanna became a mother for the first time on May 13. Since then, she has dedicated herself exclusively to the care of her little one, about which there is not much information because both the singer and A $ AP Rocky have wanted to maintain her privacy. However, there was a great desire to see the interpreter of umbrella to find out how she was after her delivery.

The time has come and we have finally been able to see the first images of Rihanna after giving birth. She did it while she was accompanying A$AP Rocky at the music festival Wireless Fest, From london. The middle TMZ claimed to have seen the singer fly from Los Angeles to the English city in a private jet with her baby in her arms, but it was at the event itself when it was publicly seen.

Without her baby, one of the queens of R&B appeared in the crowd to see her partner’s performance. Tucked in by her bodyguard, Rihanna wore a very baggy jacket as she walked down a small hallway she had set up, while the people around him chanted his name and they asked for photos, although none were taken.

A much-desired image showing a Rihanna, to the naked eye, fabulous after being a mother. She had not been heard from the artist since May 9, when she was seen accompanied by her partner, A$AP Rocky, at a dinner.

Also, it just became the youngest person in the United States to be a billionaire, with 1.4 million dollars of assets. She is the richest woman in the musical field in the country and all thanks to the success of her songs, but also to that of her cosmetic lines, FENTY BEAUTY Y Fenty Skin. His brand is very popular and more and more places can enjoy it. Recently, Rihanna has decided to take her products to several African countriessuch as Kenya, South Africa and Nigeria, among others.