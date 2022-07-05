Rihanna is now America’s youngest self-made billionaire
It’s shining like a diamond.
Rihanna is now the youngest self-made billionaire in the US, pushing Kim Kardashian into second place.
The 34-year-old singer recently made Forbes’ annual list of the richest people in America. self-made women For the third year in a row, he was ranked 21st overall. She is the only billionaire under the age of 40 on the list.
The youngest billionaire on the Forbes list is Kardashian, 41, who has a net worth of $1.8 billion.
Rihanna’s net worth is now $1.4 billion which is part of her successful music career. Most of it comes from her entrepreneurial endeavors, including Fenty Beauty, Fenty Skin, and Savage x Fenty.
In March, Bloomberg lingerie company Savage X Fenty said it was working with advisers on an initial public offering that could value the company at $3 billion or more. Rihanna owns 30 percent of that company.
The nine-time Grammy winner also owns 50 percent of Fenty Beauty, which launched in 2017 and generated $550 million in revenue in 2020. French luxury fashion group LVMH owns the other half of the company.
In 2012, the “Love On The Brain” singer started a charity fund called the Clara Lionel Foundation (CLF), with the goal of “supporting and funding innovative educational initiatives and adaptation to climate change,” according to the website.
A year after launching the foundation, the Fenty Beauty CEO ran two lipstick campaigns with MAC Cosmetics, raising $60 million for women and children living with HIV/AIDS. In February 2020, CLF was named one of the world’s most innovative nonprofits by The Fast Company.
But Rihanna’s main focus isn’t money: It’s about “work, work, work, work, work, work.”
she told the 2019 New York Times, “I never thought I’d make this much money, so the number wouldn’t stop me from working.”