Rihanna appears for the first time after becoming a mom

After so much waiting, the moment arrived: Rihanna reappears before the cameras after becoming a mother. The Barbadian singer surprised this weekend when she appeared publicly since gave birth to her first child.

Rihanna made her first public appearance showing her unconditional support for A$AP Rocky during their show at London’s Wireless Festival. The artist left her baby at home to sing the new dad’s songs at the top of her lungs.

Mega/The Grosby Group

The artist surprised excited fans when she took her place in front of the stage. She looked bright and refreshed, wearing an oversized black padded jacket from Prada and matching leggings.

The star wore her long hair loose and subtle makeup that highlighted her natural features. She completed her outfit with silver chain jewelry and large hoops.

After the show, Rihanna posed with some eagerly awaiting fans. She smiled as she walked out and was warmly greeted by her fans.

Mega/The Grosby Group

The singer gave birth last May, becoming a mother for the first time. Since she announced her pregnancy, Rihanna was a symbol of revolution for future mothers, breaking the fashion schemes during motherhood.

In an interview with Vogue, the singer assured that she wanted to change the rules of motherhood. “When I found out she was pregnant, I thought to myself: There’s no way I’m going to go shopping in a maternity aisle. Sorry, it’s too much fun to dress up. I’m not going to let that part go away because my body is changing,” Rihanna said.

I hope we have been able to redefine what is considered ‘decent’ for pregnant women. My body is doing amazing things right now, and I will not be ashamed of it. This time it should feel like a celebration. Because why should you hide your pregnancy?

Mega/The Grosby Group

