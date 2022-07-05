Rihanna and her personal brand; America’s youngest female billionaire

rihanna has a net worth of $1.4 billion.

The personal brand has become the best strategy that exists in the world for a public figure or a celebrity before the audience. This is a work that the famous themselves have been building with the aim of being recognized throughout the world, as an example Rihanna who is currently positioned as the youngest billionaire woman in the United States.

When you think of personal brands, it is very easy for some celebrities to come to mind that just by naming them you already get the idea of ​​the great journey and projects they have. The personal brand can be defined as the way that other people perceive you thanks to each action you carry out, communicate and transmit on a daily basis both in the digital environment and offline.

Likewise, the personal brand, or personal branding, It is a concept that consists of considering oneself as a commercial brand with the objective of differentiating oneself and achieving greater professional success.

This brand model has become a trend in recent years thanks to the emergence of influencers in social networks that make their name a consumer factor, as well as the need to create businesses with their own identity.

Rihanna is America’s youngest female billionaire

The 34-year-old singer Rihanna is now the youngest self-made billionaire in the United States, leaving the famous Kim Kardashian in second place. All this according to Forbes’ new annual list of “America’s Richest Self-Made Women.”

According to the publication of the international media, the singer who premiered as a mother last month, occupies the number one position after having a net worth of 1.4 billion dollars, which is part of his successful music and business career.

Most of the singer who is under 40 comes from her entrepreneurial endeavors, including luxury beauty brands like Fenty Beauty, which spawned 550 million dollars in 2020 and of which he owns 50 percent, Fenty Skin and Savage X Fenty.

The lingerie brand that Rihanna launched in 2018, Savage x Fentyrose in value in February last year after a series of investments bet on it for a new expansion.

It was through a financing campaign that the lingerie line of the singer from Barbados obtained 115 million dollars from investors who support the growth of Savage x Fenty and future expansion, for which the brand is now worth a million dollars on the market. One of the investors who contributed to the campaign was L. Catterton, a firm in which LVMH has shares.

For its part, in March, Bloomberg reported that lingerie company Savage X Fenty was working with advisers on an initial public offering that could value the company at $3 billion or more. where Rihanna owns 30 percent of that company.

Rihanna is not only known for being a young businesswoman, as the singer has been a nine-time Grammy award winner, and in 2012, she started a philanthropic fund called the Clara Lionel Foundation (CLF), with the aim of “support and fund innovative education and climate resilience initiatives,” the website reads.

A year after the foundation was launched, the Fenty Beauty CEO ran two lipstick campaigns with MAC Cosmetics, raising $60 million to benefit women and children affected by HIV/AIDS. Additionally, in February 2020, CLF was named one of the world’s most innovative nonprofits by Fast Company.

Rihanna surprised everyone after leaving behind names of business celebrities like Kim Kardashian, who has a net worth of $1.8 billion.

Personal branding is very important to celebrities and we see that reflected in these listings. As an example to the case of Rihanna, there are other celebrities who have their own successful personal brand, such as the case of Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and considered one of the richest men in the world, after owning a fortune of 247.6 billion dollars, but his fortune is not everything, since Musk is recognized for his extravagant and controversial character.

Another clear example of a celebrity who has capitalized on her image as a brand is Jennifer López, who has taken advantage of her history and life to translate them into attractive products for the consumer public, for which she has a fortune valued at 400 million dollars.

This shows the importance of personal branding and not only as a tool for celebrities, since today it can be the best strategy that entrepreneurs and even Influencers can use to position themselves in the market.

