Review of Thor: Love and Thunder

The Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe expands with the fourth installment of the God of Thunder titled Thor: Love and Thunder

Chris Hemsworth repeat one more time in Marvel Studios to show us all his charisma, his impressive physique and his humor in Thor: Love and Thunder. A cosmic adventure that will take us to different planets including Earth. For this new mission, the great hero must face a shocking villain named hat (Christian Bale) who seems invincible, but luckily he will be accompanied by Valkyra (Tessa Thompson) Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) and Korg (Taika Waititi voice) also appears Zeus (Russell Crowe), which has goofy moments, but it’s a lot of fun.

The story links directly to Avengers: Endgame (2019) that’s why we will see the fat thor and next to the Guardians of the Galaxy. But that will not last long, since he will immediately get strong and say goodbye to the team made up of star lord (Chris Pratt) Drax (Dave Bautista), Mantis (Pom Klementieff), Rocket (Bradley Cooper), groot (Vin Diesel), Nebula (Karen Gillan) and kraglin (Sean Gunn). Then he will realize that there is a being that is killing different beings that are considered gods and will ask for help to face him. Upon reaching Earth he will realize that Jane Foster have the Mjolnir, powers similar to his own and copies his clothes. This will lead to amusing moments until he accepts the situation and continues with the preparation of the fight against hat.

Movie review:

How can we check Thor: Love and Thunderthe story is very simple, especially if we compare it with Thor: Ragnarök (2017) Marvel film also directed by Taika Waititi. So they have opted for a very linear plot, so that the characters shine more, especially the interactions between them. Whether there is love, admiration or friendship.

Also noteworthy is the interpretation of Christian bale What hat, since it makes us empathize with him and understand his motivations. Since he intends to destroy all the gods for a very specific reason and he is capable of doing anything so that his final plan succeeds.

Although it is clear that the person who has had the best time rolling Thor: Love and Thunder has been Natalie Portmansince his character Jane Foster is untied. Especially when he gets the power of the God of Thunder. Plus, the movie explains everything from the reason for the breakup with Thor years ago, to why he gets the Mjolnir. As Korg makes us narrator of the story, so that no viewer misses the plot.

Another of the great successes of the film is its action scenes, since we can see some of the best moments of the whole Marvel Cinematic Universe. Especially the final showdown, which is unlike anything we’ve seen before.

Will they replace Chris Hemsworth with Natalie Portman?

The dynamic between Jane Foster Y Thor It is not to look for a substitute for the God of Thunderas it happened in the series Hawk Eye where Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) could be relieved by Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld). But it is more like how two 007 agents have to live together in the movie no time to die (2021). With the big difference that in that film there was no sexual tension between them and in Thor: Love and Thunder it is noted that the two characters still love each other. In addition, there is a certain tone similar to the last installment of james-bond of Daniel Craig when it comes to the topic of reaching middle age and rethinking different important issues in life.

The two post-credits scenes are shocking. So there is no need to move from the seats of the theater until all the letters appear. Since the second is very worth it.

In short, we are facing the typical film of Marvel with a lot of humor, action, great special effects and a powerful soundtrack that will surely delight all fans of the UCM. The saga that is fully available in the Disney Plus streaming platform.

What is your opinion of Thor: Love and Thunder? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section.