Record-breaking Rihanna: America’s youngest self-made billionaire woman

Rihanna has recently given birth to her first baby, and after delighting us with her sexy maternity looks and unapologeticthat is, who have no account to anyone, is living motherhood in privacy.

Despite this collected moment that he shares with mate A $ AP Rocky, Rihanna broke a new record in her career as a global pop staractress and fashion and beauty entrepreneur.

In the last year Rihanna was among the most talked about in the world of entertainment not only for the pregnancy, but also for become a billionaire. Yet, a few months later, there is more: the “net worth”, or the net worth of the superstar, in the last year has grown at a beat, leading experts, as reported Just Jaredto recalculate the capital of Rihanna.

According to ForbesRihanna has so far amassed a fortune of $ 1.4 billion thanks to the combination of her various work commitments: her music career, her gigs, and her fashion, beauty and skincare businesses, namely Fenty Beauty, Fenty Skin and Savage X Fenty.

With such a rich heritage, it has become America’s youngest billionaire non-heiress. On the full list of highest fortunes, Rihanna, 34, ranks 21st, while she is the only “self-made” billionaire under 40.

Rihanna is not just a “money machine”, as other billionaire characters might seem, such as for example Kim Kardashianrecently in the middle of one scandal relating to remuneration and behavior towards its employees. Rihanna, on the other hand, was nominated national hero of Barbadoswhere she was born, and has always been engaged in philanthropic works. It may also be for what the Met in New York honored her with a marble statue that portrays her pregnant with her, as on the cover of Vogue.

Even the clothing and beauty lines of Rihanna they reflect the committed attitude, and were immediately inclusive in issues of physical diversity and gender identity. Additionally, one of her commitments is with the Clara Lionel Foundation, which wants to provide support and funds for innovative education and climate resilience initiatives. Rihanna’s current goal with the foundation is to raise $ 60 million through sales of one of her lipstick lines to help women and children who have contracted HIV.

In a recent interview with T MagazineWhen asked about her assets, Rihanna replied: “My money is not for me: it always goes with the thought that I could help someone else. The world can really lead you to think that the wrong things are the priority, and this can really make you lose the focus of existence, and what it means to be alive ”.