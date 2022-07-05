Quentin Tarantino, father of his second child

The filmmaker and his wife, the model Daniella Pick, have been parents of a girl, who will become the little sister of Leo, his firstborn

Quentin Tarantino and his wife Daniella Pick have welcomed their second child. “Daniella and Quentin Tarantino are happy to announce that Daniella gave birth to their baby boy on July 2, 2022, a little sister for Leo, his first son & rdquor ;, the couple’s representative confirmed to the magazine ‘People’ on Monday.

Last February the news broke that Tarantino, 59, was expecting the second baby with the singer, 38. The couple “almost” chose a different name for their baby, the director told Jimmy Kimmel a year after becoming a father. “People would assume that I named him after Leonardo DiCaprio & rdquor ;, Tarantino explained during his appearance on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ in June 2021.

“There’s nothing wrong with that, but I didn’t do it & rdquor ;, he continued. “He is named after my wife’s grandfather, but also because, in our hearts, he was our little lion.”

A few weeks later, the Oscar winner became emotional as he described his experience with fatherhood. “If I talk about it too much, I’m going to start crying & rdquor ;, Tarantino told CBS in July 2021. “I can’t even see his name written on paper without crying & rdquor ;, he added.

On the other hand, the winner of the Golden Globe, who married Pick in November 2018, pointed out that his family life has not “taken anything away from him & rdquor; to his career. “I met her, we fell in love, she wanted to get married and so did I, so I’m married to the perfect girl,” Tarantino said of the Israeli model.