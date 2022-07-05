Quentin Tarantino and Daniella Pick become parents for the second time

Quentin Tarantino59 years old, and his wife Daniella Pick, from 38, become parents for the second time.

The couple received their second child, a little sister to Leo, last Saturday, July 2. This was confirmed by the marriage through a statement for the acclaimed magazine People.

Daniella and Quentin Tarantino are happy to announce that Daniella gave birth to their baby boy on July 2, 2022, a little sister to Leo, their first child.the couple said in the statement.

Tarantino and Pick revealed that They were expecting their second child in February of this year, while their first child, Leo, was born in February 2020. Until now, it The name of the newborn is unknown.

💥Quentin Tarantino and his wife Daniella have become parents, for the second time, of a girl who was born on July 2!!!💥 pic.twitter.com/NxkdAi2qIE – Movie Crazy Planet 🎬🍿 #StrangerThings #MsMarvel (@MovieCrazyP) July 5, 2022

As for his first son, Leonardo, At first it was speculated that Tarantino named him in honor of his collaborator and good friend Leonardo Dicaprio, but the filmmaker came out to deny such information.

“We almost didn’t name it that because people would assume that I named it after Leonardo DiCaprio. There’s nothing wrong with that, but… named after my wife’s grandfather, but also because, in our hearts, he was our little lionn”Tarantino revealed through an interview for Jimmy Kimmel.

The relationship between Quentin Tarantino and Daniella Pick

Quentin Tarantino and Daniella Pick crossed paths for the first time in 2009, when the filmmaker was in Israel, Pick’s homeland, while promoting the tape Inglorious Basterds.

The filmmaker and the singer They married in November 2018, after dating for a decade, at their Beverly Hills home. Currently, the couple He divides his life between Los Angeles and Israel to dedicate as much time as possible to his children.