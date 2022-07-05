Quentin Tarantino and Daniella Pick become parents for the second time

Quentin Tarantino and Daniella Pick they became parents for the second time. The filmmaker and the singer welcomed the new member of the family last Saturday, July 2. This was confirmed by a representative of the couple through a statement released by the magazine People.

“Daniella and Quentin Tarantino are happy to announce that Daniella gave birth to their baby boy on July 2, 2022, a little sister to Leo, their first child,” the couple said in the statement.

Last February, the couple announced that they were expecting their second child; At the moment, the name of the newborn is unknown. Quentin, age 59and his wife Danielle, 38were married in November 2018, both met in 2009, when the filmmaker was in Israel, Pick’s homeland.

WHY DID QUENTIN TARANTINO NAME HIS FIRST CHILD LEONARDO?

Regarding Leonardo, the couple’s first son, it was initially speculated that Quentin Tarantino named him in honor of his collaborator and good friend. Leonardo Dicapriobut the filmmaker came out to deny such information through an interview he gave to Jimmy Kimmel.

“We almost didn’t name it that because people would assume I named it after Leonardo Dicaprio. There’s nothing wrong with that, but… he’s named after my wife’s grandfather, but also because, in our hearts, he was our little lion,” he explained.

According to the aforementioned publication, currently, the spouses divide their lives between Los Angeles and Israel to dedicate as much time as possible to their children. Daniella, daughter of Israeli singer Tzvika Pick, began dating Quentin after meeting him in 2009 when he was promoting Inglourious Basterds.

The crush was so intense that the filmmaker did not keep one of his promises: that of not getting married until he finished with the 10 films with which he said he would end his career. He was married even before the release of the ninth film, “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood,” starring Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie.

