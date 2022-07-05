PSG unloads Icardi. Galtier introduces himself: “I want Neymar to stay”

The Christophe Galtier era officially began at Paris Saint-Germainthe new coach chosen by the transalpines to try to make their dream come true Champions League. The coach presented himself to the press together with the club’s number one Al Khelaifi and immediately made clear some issues that will inevitably have repercussions on the transfer market. Under the guidance of Galtier, in fact, Icardi seems intended for packing and leave the Parisian life to look for a team willing to bet on him. But during the press conference the Neymar issues and the one concerning the choice of the first goalkeeper.

Neymar, where are you going?

EPA / FRANCK ROBICHON | Neymar Jr during the Japan-Brazil friendly match, National Stadium, Tokyo, Japan, June 6, 2022



Galtier has no intention of letting go of the Brazilian phenomenon, which in recent days has triggered the clause for the automatic extension of the contract. The former Nice coach was clear: «Which coach would not like to have Neymar in the squad? He is a world-class player. Yes, it takes balance but I have very clear ideas on how I want to use it. I hope he stays with us ». The PSG however, he is looking for a club ready to make an offer to free the coffers of the transalpines fromengagement monstre perceived by the Brazilian.

Donnarumma or Navas?

EPA / CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON | Gianluigi Donnarumma before PSG-Bordeaux, Parco dei Principi, Paris, France, March 13, 2022

However, the goalkeepers question. Galtier will have to decide during the preparation who between Donnarumma and Navas will be the owner: «I’ll meet the goalkeepers soon. In principle I want to name a number 1 and a number 2. But that does not mean that the number 2 cannot become the number 1 ».

Icardi destined for farewell

EPA / CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON | Mauro Icardi during Lyon-Paris Saint-Germain in Decines, France, 09 January 2022

Who in the last season was finished at the edge of the squad or it is said discontented of the minutes reached is destined to leave Paris. The number one suspect is Mauro Icardiused with the dropper in the last year with Pochettino on the bench: «I am a very demanding coach who also likes to see happy players – explained Galtier – through work and our relationship, I will make sure they are happy off and on the pitch. For this, I think we need to have a small squad. The players who don’t play are unhappy ». Not surprisingly, in recent days there has been a contact between Monza and Icardi: if the striker does not receive offers from more prestigious clubs, he could return to Italy at Berlusconi’s court.

