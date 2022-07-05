PSG presents Galtier as coach, who sends a message to Neymar in his first conference

Apparently the new strategist of the Parisian club thinks differently regarding his directive about Neymar’s future at the club.

After notifying the departure of Mauricio Pochettino, PSG confirmed the rumors and announced Frenchman Christophe Galtier as their new coach on Tuesday.

In his first press conference, the former coach of the Nice was questioned by one of the great “novels” of this transfer window: Neymar stays or goes.

Bluntly, Galtier He was clear and said that he hopes the Brazilian will remain at the club in the French capital. The speech goes against the wishes of the Parisian board, which does not want Neymar to stay in the squad and has been offering the number 10 shirt to other European teams.

“Neymar is a world-class player. What coach wouldn’t like to have him in the squad?” questioned the new coach.

Neymar in PSG training ESPN

“I said before that there has to be a balance between the forwards in the team. I have a clear idea of ​​what I expect from Neymar. I will still meet with him and talk to him as we haven’t talked. I will listen to what he has to say and what his expectations are for the season,” he said.

“Of course I want Neymar to stay, because he is a world-class player. The more players we have, the better,” he added.

ney, by the way, he rejoined PSG on Tuesday, despite having the right to return next Monday. He trained at the club’s facilities with Leo Messianother of those who anticipated his return to the French squad.

the season of PSG It officially begins with the French Super Cup. The team will face Nantes on July 31. They will then make their debut in the Ligue 1 against Clermont on August 7, a game that you can enjoy on ESPN and Star +.