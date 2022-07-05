Preview Nic D’s “Icee Pop” video

Without the support of a major, the American singer-songwriter Nic D quickly reached over 2 million monthly listeners on Spotify. Without taking ourselves too seriously, but taking seriously the idea that having fun is the spice of life, at any age. It is the same philosophy that animates the new single Icee Pop, on the radio from 8 July. It is accompanied by an official video clip that we present to you today in preview.

“I wanted to create a song that you can listen to at a party, festival or just relaxing at home with your kids», Says Nic D.«Icee Pop it was inspired by my wife, like most of my songs. I hope my listeners love it as much as I do. “

Icicles, toy springs, an upside down teen room and radiant colors. Yellow the icicle, yellow the room, green the icicle, green the room and so on. There is a desire for lightness in the Icee Pop video clip that goes perfectly with the mood of the song. There is no above and there is no below, there is no story to tell, just a game of synaesthesia in which sounds color and colors resonate.

Nic D defines himself as husband, father, photographer and artist from Culpeper, a small town in Virginia. He also became a familiar face with his podcast “The FRDi Show“, which has a total of 2 million followers on YouTube.

Preview the video of Icee Pop by Nic D



