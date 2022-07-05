Piaggio presents the new Vespa Pic Nic complete with a basket!

There is nothing more Italian than a nice outing in the open air on one Wasp . Piaggio has thought of those who love to be in contact with nature without giving up the comforts needed to enjoy every moment: here is the Vespa Pic Nic complete with basket, towel and thermal bag.

A new Spring

Thanks to its style, its lightness and its being fresh, this scooter travels hand in hand with reuniting with nature, those moments in which to escape from the chaos of the city you take refuge in a quiet place, where peace of mind predominates. Precisely for this reason Piaggio proposes and presents a new version of the Vespa Primavera: Vespa Pic Nic, created to meet these needs. In fact, it was created precisely to be able to enjoy moments in the open air in the best possible way, in the green countryside and in all those places where smog and dizzying noises are replaced by birdsong and the roar of water.

But when you feel like spending a day out, you also need to equip yourself with food and water. And this is precisely where the news comes, because this Vespa is accompanied by a picnic basket made of woven rattan wood, containing a commode thermal bag removable, and with the inevitable cloth. Made of a special jacquard fabric that incorporates the motif of the woven basket, the cloth it is water resistant and therefore represents the ideal accessory for any outdoor activity.

Details and usefulness

The basket and the cloth present carry the Vespa Pic Nic logo with them, and can be carried on the rear and front chromed luggage racks, and are enriched by a brown leather strap that also acts as a handle to carry the folded cloth by hand more easily . Vespa Pic Nic is proposed in the colors Green Pic Nic And Gray Pic Nic with graphics on the sides. In addition, it is characterized by a dedicated two-tone saddle, in which the beige seat is combined with a dark brown rear band with a particular interweaving pattern. The saddle also has a particular light gray piping and a strap with a tricolor flag.

The dark brown hue can even be seen in the rubber inserts on the footrests and on the front, in the decorations of the typical bow tie. It also stands out for its chromed body profiles and gray painted wheel rims with diamond edges. Vespa Pic Nic will be available at Vespa dealers from July, in the i-get 50 and 125 engines, and can be found at the price of 4,699 euros and 5,699 euros.

