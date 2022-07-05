PHOTOS: Capture Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez shopping at a flea market
Madrid Spain.
New house, new accessories. The Jennifer Lopez singer and the actor Ben Affleckwho according to international media have recently acquired a new residence, have been looking for some discounts to make up their home with their children
Recently, the couple who got engaged last February were caught enjoying a day of shopping at Los Angeles’ Melrose Trading Post Flea Market.
But the couple, known as benniferit was not alone, since they also came their children Samuel and Emme.
While the minors observed what they could buy at the stalls of the Flea Market, Diva from the Bronx and Ben They smiled at each other and walked arm in arm.
The stars captured the attention of the cameras and the people who were on the site.
The singer opted for a fresh and light style with brown glasses and a ponytail that collected all her hair.
While, Ben Affleck He wore a pair of white jeans that he matched with a blue jumper, though he later took it off to reveal only a white shirt.
It is not for less that the interpreter of ‘On The Floor’ Y Ben have more and more demonstrations in public, even, Jennifer Lopez She confessed that she is excited to think of a family with her now fiancé, so her dream is about to come true.