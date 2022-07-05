PHOTOS: Capture Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez shopping at a flea market

New house, new accessories. The Jennifer Lopez singer and the actor Ben Affleckwho according to international media have recently acquired a new residence, have been looking for some discounts to make up their home with their children

Recently, the couple who got engaged last February were caught enjoying a day of shopping at Los Angeles’ Melrose Trading Post Flea Market.

But the couple, known as benniferit was not alone, since they also came their children Samuel and Emme.

While the minors observed what they could buy at the stalls of the Flea Market, Diva from the Bronx and Ben They smiled at each other and walked arm in arm.

The stars captured the attention of the cameras and the people who were on the site.