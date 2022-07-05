Oxxo stores will ‘travel’ to Europe – El Financiero

Mexican Economic Development (FEMSA) announces this Tuesday its intentions to expand its proximity division, Oxxo storesto Europe, with an intention to purchase Valora Holding AG, for up to 1.2 billion dollars.

Valora Holding AG is a platform for foodvenience (convenience stores and food) in Switzerland, Germany and other countries in Europe.

“The agreement sets forth the intent that, upon completion of the offering, Valora will accelerate the development of European markets as the retail subsidiary of the Proximity Division of FEMSA in Europe”, was indicated in the statement issued to the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV).

FEMSA’s offer is equivalent to a premium of 57.3 percent over the volume-weighted average price of the last 60 days of operation, and 52 percent over Valora’s stock price at the close of July 4, 2022; and will be fully financed by FEMSA’s cash reserves.

They add that the Valora office will remain in Muttenz (BL), Switzerlandand the company will continue to operate under its current name and concepts, formats and brands, which are well established in accordance with the current company management team’s plans for expansion and operations.

“value has an excellent reputation in the international markets for convenience and service food servicewith sophisticated and innovative formats in high-traffic locations, and we hope to expand this strategy with the continued support of Valora’s directors, who, along with the entire Valora team, will play a key role in our plans for the future of this company,” he said. Daniel Rodriguez Cofré, CEO of FEMSA.

Carlos Arenas, CEO of FEMSA’s Proximity Division, added that being the bottler largest by volume in the global system of Coke, As well as the second largest shareholder in Heineken, they are fortunate to have good business relationships with many of the world’s leading consumer products companies.

“Now we are joining forces with Valora to become one of the leading platforms in convenience and foodvenience of Europemeeting the needs of an increasingly mobile and digital clientele,” said Arenas.

FEMSA intends that Valora request to delist its shares from the SIX market, in accordance with the listing rules of said market, and will seek to acquire the shares that have not been offered as part of the offer.

“Valora has the knowledge, experience, network and operational and cultural understanding necessary to expand quickly and sustainably in the different European markets, while we bring our proven experience to scale growth, and the opportunity to share best practices through cross-fertilization” said Arenas.

FEMSA and Valora They hope that this transaction will give them the positive impetus to develop the European business and accelerate growth, leveraging the resources of both companies.

Where the value creation thesis is driven by growth, rather than cost synergies from redundant networks, and therefore no adverse effects on work teams are expected from this transaction.

In fact, both companies expect the expected growth in Europe generate numerous new and attractive job opportunities in Switzerland and other European countries.

“Is transaction with FEMSA, who does not yet have operations in Europe, is extraordinary since creates unique opportunities for both companieswith benefits for all its stakeholders”, declared Sascha Zahnd, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Valora.

He pointed out that with the transaction, Valora will operate as the European retail subsidiary within FEMSA’s Proximity Division, and will continue with its current growth strategy to create value in a sustainable manner.

“FEMSA and Valora complement each other very well with their growth-oriented strategies in the convenience and food service business, their capacity for innovation and their philosophy of digitalization,” said Michael Mueller, CEO of Valora regarding the planned transaction with FEMSA.

The public offering is subject to the usual terms and conditions for this type of transaction, and is subject to regulatory approvals applicable to this type of transaction. The transaction is expected to close during the fourth quarter of 2022.