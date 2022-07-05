Ninja and Tfue meet again by chance in a Fortnite game; who won?

There are more and more complaints that I am hearing regarding the current state in which it is Fortnite not so much because of the idea that Epic Games is not doing a good job with Season 3 (because, in my opinion, it is), but because the battle royale would no longer be able to evoke those sensations that many of us felt in its Chapter 1. Does the same thing happen to you?

That’s why I always like to bring all kinds of trivia to help us remember the good old days of Fortnite. And, precisely, on this occasion the video that I am going to share with all of you below involves to two of the content creators who took battle royale to the top: Ninja and Tfue. I leave you with the details about what exactly has happened without dwelling on the matter:

The video in question has been picked up by the account DailyClipsCentral

In this you can see how Ninja and Tfue are in a game of Fortnite by chance ❗

❗ Who do you think wins? Obviously, I’m not going to spoil it for you, so the best I can do is let you discover it with the clip itself:

The truth is that this video has made me miss one of the best times of Fortnite in which the entire community of creators uploaded non-stop content about the game. Will we see battle royale make a comeback in this regard one day? Only time and possible more incredible future news of the game they will say.