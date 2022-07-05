Nick Cave in concert discovers a new tenderness – Giovanni Ansaldo

“This is strange”, (this is strange) says Nick Cave as he takes the stage with his band, the Bad Seeds. He looks at the orchestra pit of the Verona Arena, where there were standing places. But there is none, because in fact the 4th of July was a bit of a strange day. Climate change, which in these days cause glaciers to collapse and fires to break out, are also felt in these parts, fortunately without serious consequences: around seven in the afternoon a very strong wind suddenly got up, which did some damage in the city and knocked some equipment off the stage of the Arena. At eight, while it had started to rain, the concert is even at risk of cancellation. Fortunately, it is done, albeit with some inconvenience: it starts at 10.15 pm, more than an hour late with respect to the programs, with the orchestra pit declared unsafe by the firefighters and become a “big fucking hole” (a big hole), as Cave defines it.

At the Arena there are about ten thousand people, who immediately let themselves be hypnotized by the Australian singer-songwriter. Cave, used to singing in close contact with the front rows, takes a couple of pieces to take measurements. And so after Get ready for love And There she goes, my beautiful worldextracted from a minor disc but of a good standard such as Abattoir blues / The lyre of Orpheuscomes one of the classics of the repertoire: From her to eternity, chronicle of a delusion based on sex and violence. The piece, released on his 1984 debut album, never gets old and is a test of how Cave knows how to swim in the dark. From here the concert begins to heat up seriously, also because the singer breaks the protocol and goes down among the chairs of the audience, looking for physical contact with the spectators as if he were in abstinence. Later he will also go up on the side stands, where the unfortunates who had to stay in the pit have been placed (which hopefully will be reimbursed, in some way), putting in the usual theatricality and a bit of craft.

Another song that can turn on the public is the fifth in the lineup: Jubilee streettaken from Push the sky away from 2011, a more recent album but which can now be considered a cornerstone of Cave’s discography. As usual it starts slowly, but then lights up in the second part: it is a catharsis that starts from the darkness of the slums to reach a celestial light, while the singer-songwriter’s voice plunges into the metamorphosis described by the song. Then comes the first intimate moment, in which Cave sits down at the piano and plays a heartwarming one I need you – sung with a slightly broken voice and during which the thought goes to the death of his two children, Arthur and Jehtro, and Waiting for you, in which he is joined by only Warren Ellis, also tonight tarantolato between violin, electric guitar, various pedals and loop station. Of the last record, Carnageplays only two pieces: the title-track And White elephanta piece on violence and white supremacism in the United States which unfortunately is always topical, as the recent Chicago massacre also demonstrates.