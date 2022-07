Natalie Portman – Biography, Movies, Quotes, Videos

Natalie Portman is an Oscar-winning actress for Black Swan (2010). Also known for participating in the saga of starwars and in Lion (1994).

About Natalie Portman

Natalie Portman Millepied (born Neta-Lee Hershlag) was born on June 9, 1981, in Jerusalem, Israel.

It became known worldwide with the success of Leon (1994)the movie of Luc Besson starring jean reindeer Y Gary Oldman. She then she starred in some movies like Beautiful Girls Y Anywhere But Here until, after finishing his studies, he returned with Closer (2005)for which she was nominated for an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress.

He also starred in the iconic v for Vendetta and, of course, she played Padmé Amidala in the saga starwars and Jane Foster in the Marvel Marvel movies Thor (2011), Thor: A Dark World (2013) Y Thor: Love and Thunder (2022).

Oscar winner for Black Swan (2010)of Darren Aronofsky.

Natalie Portman Quotes

BEAUTY IS WHEN YOUR PERSONALITY SHINES THROUGH YOUR APPEARANCE. LIKE THEIR WALK, EVERY TIME YOU SEE THEM YOU JUST WANT TO RUN AND HUG THEM.

WHEN I WAS IN KINDERGARTEN, THE TEACHERS ASKED ME, YOU KNOW, ‘WHAT DOES YOUR FATHER DO? SO I SAID, “HELP WOMEN GET PREGNANT.” THEY CALLED MY MOTHER AND ASKED HER: “WHAT EXACTLY DOES YOUR HUSBAND DO?

Natalie Portman movies at MCM