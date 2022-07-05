Mythical movies about casinos and games of chance

The great victories and defeats that surround games of chance are like life itself, in which success and failure are usually separated by a thin line, and being victorious or defeated is, in many cases, a simple matter of luck. . This perhaps explains why the game has been a very recurrent theme in the cinematographic field throughout history. Let’s review some of the most emblematic films about the joys and avatars of the game, a theme that is always attractive to the viewer.

In fact, for a few years, games of chance have experienced a new boost thanks to the internet and the appearance of multiple online gaming platforms. And it is that there are many users who choose, for example, to play the best online slots in casinos to enjoy the fun and adrenaline generated by these virtual machines with increasingly innovative designs.

casino (nineteen ninety five)

Glamour, luxury, violence, ambition… There are many ingredients that are mixed in this legendary feature film by Martin Scorsese starring an inspired Robert de Niro, who runs a casino in Las Vegas, which serves as the backdrop for an addictive plot full of of success and misery in equal parts.

21 Black Jack (2008)

Who has not fantasized about carrying out a perfect strategy to fleece a big casino? The plot may sound clichéd, but it’s based on a true story of six Massachusetts Institute of Technology students who developed a system to succeed in Las Vegas. The cast is led by great actors like Kevin Spacey and Laurence Fishburne, and the truth is that you don’t have to be a great connoisseur of blackjack to enjoy its plot line.

Ocean’s Eleven (2001)

The renowned film director Steven Soderbergh surrounded himself with the cream of Hollywood to offer an audiovisual show that has been followed by numerous aftermath. Well-known faces such as George Clooney, Matt Damon, Brad Pitt, Julia Roberts or Andy García dominate this first film set in casinos, whose plot focuses on making a big hit with the greatest class and diligence. Without a doubt, a classic of recent times.

Casino Royale (2006)

Daniel Craig debuted as the emblematic 007 agent with “Casino Royale”, where he has the mission to dismantle a dangerous terrorist network. To do this he has to win an iconic poker game at the Casino Royale. The truth is that there has not been a card game more movie buff than poker, and in “Casino Royale” the Texas Hold’em poker game is one of the high points of the film.

Croupier (1998)

It was the first film with which Clive Owen became known to the general public. The British actor plays a writer with serious financial problems, so he decides to accept a job as a croupier that will immerse him in the world of games of chance.