Morrissey wrote a song about the massacre at the Ariana Grande concert in Manchester

“This is a new song. Talk about 9/11 in English. ‘ So Morrissey introduced in concert, in Las Vegas, Bonfire of Teenagersliterally “adolescent bonfire”.

Title track of the new album announced by the singer, album whose release date is not yet known, Bonfire of Teenagers speaks of the suicide bombing that in May 2017 claimed the lives of 22 people who came out of the Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena.

After the massacre, Don’t Look Back in Anger by Oasis it was adopted as a song-symbol of solidarity towards the English city and was sung for example by Ariana Grande herself with Coldplay at the One Love Manchester concert, but also by Noel Gallagher with U2 and Metallica.

Not from Morrissey, who mentions it in the text of Bonfire of Teenagers: “And fools sing Don’t Look Back in Angerand the fools sing Don’t Look Back in AngerI assure you that I will turn back in anger until the day I die ”.

Morrissey’s song ends with the repeated phrase “Go easy on the killer”, go easy on the killer (the author of the massacre claimed by ISIS is Salman Ramadan Abedi, who died in the explosion).

Here you are Bonfire of Teenagers in Las Vegas:

Here Don’t Look Back in Anger to One Love Manchester: