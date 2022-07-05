Moody’s 2 roosters to buy Banamex

Financial group Banorte Y Santander are the banks best positioned to acquire Banamexdue to its experience in granting consumer credit in the country, according to an analysis by Moody’s.

“Banorte and Santander already have considerable experience in consumer banking, which would facilitate the management of Citibanamex’s portfolio. Additionally, the operational efficiency of these two banks would help make integration easier by limiting the costs of closing and opening branches on a large scale,” Moody’s said in a report.

Although Banorteowned by the Hank family, and the Spanish bank Santander could be the pointers in the bets, other institutions such as Carlos Slim’s Inbursa, are also among the candidates to buy Banamex.

Unburdened?

Inbursa could benefit from Citibanamex’s deposit base, as could Banortebut Moody’s It is difficult for Inbursa to provide complementary services because it is more focused on serving medium and large companies.

Although the report also considers Banco Azteca as one of the possible buyers, Ricardo Salinas Pliego, owner of the bank, recently said that he is no longer interested in buying Banamex because instead he would invest in the bank.

“It takes too much time and investment, and then you have to fix your operation and invest in technology,” he said on his Twitter account.

Moody’s He pointed out in his report that if the bank were still interested in the purchase, it would face a problem with clients who have greater resources in Citibanamex.

“Azteca would have difficulty attracting Citibanamex’s clients with greater resources,” he details.

Both consult with foreigners

So much Santander What Banorte have gone to foreign banks to analyze the conditions of the purchase of Banamex.

Citigroup Latin America CEO Ernesto Torres said last week that the bank does not expect to close a deal to sell its Mexican consumer banking arm, Citibanamex, until January 2023.

The entity is engaged with potential buyers, he said, but declined to elaborate on the stage of the sale process.

Citi intends to sell all of Citibanamex’s consumer and mid-market businesses to a single buyer, Cantú said in a media briefing.

The push

The Mexican Financial Group Banorte submitted a non-binding offer for BanamexCitigroup’s retail unit in Mexico, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

As reported by the Reuters news agency, Banorte hired Bank of America’s investment banking unit to advise on the offer, added the source, who requested anonymity to reveal private discussions.

Banorte declined to comment on the matter and Bank of America did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Meanwhile, it also emerged that Santander it has also made a non-binding offer for Citi’s Mexican unit, Reuters reported.

another bidder

The Spanish bank has hired Credit Suisse Group and Goldman Sachs to study a possible offer for Citibanamex.

“Santander maintains a strong interest in buying Banamex in Mexico,” Credit Suisse experts highlighted after meeting with directors of the Spanish bank. “The purchase of Banamex is a key catalyst for value creation.”

cj