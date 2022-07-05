MMA: Valerie Loureda signs for WWE and makes history: “I have the most natural body a woman can have”

Valerie Louredafighting meditica MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) and model, makes the leap to wrestling and sign for WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment).

“I am honored to become the first Cuban-American woman in history to sign with WWE. To be the best female sports entertainer of all time, mark my words. I come from an immigrant family, now is my time to represent our Latin culture was meant for this. Thank you for this opportunity,” Valerie Loureda shared on her Instagram account, where she is followed by more than 918,000 people, posting a photo holding a “Money in the Bank” suitcase.

To be the best female sports cheerleader of all time, mark my words Valerie Loureda

Valerie Loureda, who has been testing with WWE since WrestleMania 38leave behind your five fights in Bellator MMA with a record of four wins and one loss.

Valerie Loureda, “a high-level talent” for WWE

The 23-year-old fighter confirmed to the chain ESPN who had signed a multi-year contract with WWE.

WWE sources confirmed to ESPN that Valerie Loureda “is a high level talent.”

I just know what I’m going to be able to do in WWE. There are no limits… I have no limits Valerie Loureda

“I just know what I will be able to do in WWE. There are no limits… I have no limits,” Valerie Loureda told ESPN.

Valarie Loureda: “I have the most natural body a woman can have”

In 2020 Valerie Loureda became viral on the networks due to the answer given by a follower who asked her if she had had a breast operation: “I have the most natural body a woman can have”.