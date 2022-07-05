Mireia Vilanova, the young Catalan producer who makes her way in Hollywood



At 27, Catalan Mireia Vilanova is working on her first feature film in Hollywood



He discovered Meryl Streep’s career and has since become “her idol and inspiration”



Four years ago she undertook her trip to the United States to be a film producer

At 27 years old, the Catalan Maria Vilanova works on his first feature film in Hollywood. Four years ago she undertook her trip to the United States with the aim of dedicating herself professionally to what she has always dreamed of: film production.

Born and raised in Barcelona, Mireia began her studies in Audiovisual Communication at Pompeu Fabra University in 2013. But her passion for the audiovisual world goes back a long way. When she was a teenager, Mireia discovered the career of meryl streep and since then he became “his idol and inspiration”.

Thanks to this, she had access to film productions that “a 13-year-old girl does not see,” such as The bridges of Madison either Memories of Africa. He found it “absolutely unbelievable” and discovered that “there were people who made films for a living”. She also wanted to focus her professional career in that direction. However, she was still unaware of the world of production.

A profession that goes with your personality

He spent four years soaking up film projects, learning and getting to know all disciplines. At the age of 17, she went to take a summer course in London and that’s where he realized that what he liked was the audiovisual production. This profession suited his personality.

“I am a very organized person, I like to unite human teams, accompany a project from the beginning to the end. I consider all the projects I do my own and I feel empathy and emotional connection with them. I like to set goals for myself and be able to depend on myself” , Explain.

From that moment he focused all his efforts in that direction. At the age of 22, he was given a scholarship to study Master of Film Production in the United States. “I left in August 2018 without knowing when I was going to return to Barcelona. I started from scratch, without work and far from the family. It was not easy,” says the young woman.

land of opportunity

Mireia assures that The Angels It is a city where it is difficult to adapt. “It is a huge city and there is a lot of social inequality. It is difficult to live here as a foreigner. A constant struggle,” he explains. But at the same time, she acknowledges that “it’s an incredible opportunity. agenciesthe producersthe studies… they’re here”.

In addition, he believes that if he had not been in the United States, it would be difficult for him to have received help from $100,000 to make a short in his twenties. “There is a lot of competitiveness, but also many opportunities that I haven’t had in Spain.” And so, hunting for opportunities, his first feature film in Hollywood has arrived, which will be shot in the fall, with a budget of one million dollars. A groundbreaking project, she points out.

“It’s something that makes me very excited,” he admits, also acknowledging that “there has been a lot of luck, being in the right place at the right time. The pieces have been falling where they had to fall.”

“To work in the cinema there is no possible path. There are many”

Mireia is aware that she is in one of the early stages of his career and now his goal is to continue working in the United States. Later she would like return to Spain and “being able to export a little of the knowledge of the industry. Paying the debt to the universe for all the good it has given me and being able to give it back to the industry where I come from.”