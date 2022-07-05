Minecraft: The creators of DALL-E create an AI capable of completing the game better than humans

With the technological advances that we have been experiencing for a few years, it is no longer surprising to see real robots come to life, but also some of them playing our favorite video games. And if some are worried about a global takeover by the latter, they should rather be worried about seeing these AIs literally destroying us in the title of Mojang StudiosMinecraft.

The OpenAI companydedicated to research on artificial intelligence, has effectively decided carry out a project in which an AI must be able to play the title of cubic and this, after a few hours of watching various videos dedicated to the survival/construction game. .

Robot watches thousands of hours of Minecraft gameplay

First of all, why Minecraft? Well, according to OpenAI, the game of Mojang Studios It was a no-brainer, as Minecraft is not only one of the most played games in the world, but it has a huge diversity of things to do. Whether it’s crafting, adventure, or even construction, everything is absolutely possible in the title.

As a result, the company that had released DALL-E, a tool for creating images from a description, investigated the Minecraft case and then placed an AI to watch YouTube videos of the game.

According to the company, there would be watched nothing less than 70,000 hours of videos, but there was still a problem. Indeed, in the different tutorials that we can find on the web, it is quite rare that they indicate on which key the players must press to carry out this or that action. As a result, the company had to develop a second algorithm that would allow the AI ​​to identify the commands present in each video viewed (IDM).

Thus, after 70,000 hours of videos scrutinized, the artificial intelligence was able to play Minecraft for real and not only knew how to make objects like a table, but also knew how to hunt creatures and performing column jumps (the act of putting a block as high as possible under your character after a jump). So these early results are quite impressive and should continue to be so for weeks to come.

For the most curious and inquisitive among you, you can follow the various works of our AI directly on the openai site and thus see how the robot proceeds to manufacture this or that object. In addition, it is interesting to see the number of actions that this artificial intelligence performs to achieve, for example, make a spike.