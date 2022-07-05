Minecraft honors streamer Technoblade after his death after a long illness

Mojang, the studio responsible for Minecrafthas honored the popular streamer Technoblade, who died last week after being unable to overcome a cancer that had been diagnosed last year. Since a few days, the home screen of Minecraft: Java Edition shows a pig with a crown, a nod to the icon that this young content creator had on his YouTube channel.





Alex, as this popular was called streamerwas 23 years old and, with more than thirteen million subscribers on his YouTube channel, he was one of the most recognized figures in the community of Minecraft. In a video posted last Thursday, his father read a farewell letter that Technoblade had written to announce his death.





After learning of his death, the networks were filled with messages of condolence and drawings of pieces of fan art in the form of tribute. Mojang itself and the game developers have also spoken about it.

“We have been trying to find the right words, but everyone here at Minecraft we are heartbroken by the loss of Technoblade,” he says. a message from the team via the game’s official Twitter profile. “He meant so much to our community and brought so much joy. He will be greatly missed.”

In his farewell message, the content creator stated that “if I had another hundred lives, I think I would choose to be Technoblade again every time, because those were the happiest years of my life.” In the message, read by his father, he also thanked his fans for supporting his videos. “I hope you enjoyed my content and that it made some of you laugh. And I hope you all continue to have a long, prosperous and happy life.”

In August 2021, Technoblade informed its followers that a sarcoma, a rare type of cancer, had been detected. In this statement he reported that he had had to undergo surgery to try to save one of his limbs from this malignant tumor. In another statement, after the death of the young streamerhis mother highlighted her son’s courage in dealing with this disease.

