Mauro Manotas suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injuryHalftime

Midtime Editorial

Guadalajara Jalisco. / 04.07.2022 19:42:50





The Atlas Foxestwo-time champions of the MX League reported that after carrying out various medical tests on the striker, Mauro Manotasthe studies revealed that the player He suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in his left knee.. The Colombian had to be substituted during the Day 1 match against the Águilas del América.

Hands out of the Opening 2022?

Although the Atlas has not confirmed it in this way, it is estimated that a anterior cruciate ligament rupture recovery carries around five to seven monthsso in case this was the case, the Foxes’ recent signing would be lost at least what’s left of Opening 2022 and the beginning of the Closing 2023.

“We report that, after leaving change due to injury in the weekend match against America club corresponding to the Day 1 of the Opening Tournament 2022; the striker of La Furia, Mauro Manotaswas subjected to various medical examinations,” says the club’s statement.

“The work carried out revealed that the player He suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in his left knee.derived from this, the Red and Black attacker will undergo surgery in coming days. Once the operation has been carried out, we will promptly report the conclusions thereof.”

Mauro Manotas entered the field of change Aztec stadium at minute 56 and had to be substituted at 81′. This after his left knee got stuck in midfield, marking his debut with the Atlas Foxes jersey.