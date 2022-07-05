Madonna, Katy Perry and Jessica Chastain: a bittersweet 4th of July | Love 40

This Monday one of the most important holidays in the United States took place: July 4. It is the day that Americans celebrate the independence of their country. An important date that we know thanks to Hollywood series and movies. Thanks to fiction we know that the upper-middle class of the United States takes advantage of this holiday to get together with friends and have a barbecue. Also to go to the beach, take out the stars and stripes flags and put on full volume Party In The USA by Miley Cyrus.

One more year, thanks to social networks, we have been able to see how some of our favorite artists have celebrated this party. Of course, one more summer we are left without images of Taylor Swift and her friends giving everything during this day. And there was a time when Tay was the Mariah Carey of this holiday. Everyone wanted to go to her event!

This year, many American artists have shared through their networks how much fun they had with this celebrity. Others have preferred to take advantage of this day to send messages to their followers or show off incredible looks. Here are some examples:

The Colombian actress, who has been living in the country for two decades, has shared one of the funniest videos of this July 4th. The star appears in the pool riding an inflatable rodeo bull. Of course, she can not get on the mat.

Jesse Tyler

the partner in modern-family Sofia Vergara’s Jesse Tyler has also celebrated the holiday. She has done it together with her husband and her son. The beautiful thing about the message is that she has changed the flag of the United States for that of the LGTBI collective. “Today I don’t feel super festive. Here are two people who make me smile this 4th of July,” the actor wrote.

emma roberts

Emma Roberts is one of those who does not miss the fireworks that are thrown at night. The actress has captured the moment when one of the rockets exploded behind her. A lovely way to end the day.

Mark Wahlberg

The actor and model Mark Wahlberg has preferred to celebrate this party with his followers. He has done it by drinking a tequila next to a swimming pool. Not so bad!

Antonio Banderas

Antonio Banderas has lived the 4th of July from Malaga. The Spanish actor, who has lived in the United States for many years, has wanted to share with his international friends the beautiful sunset that he has experienced from his beloved city. “This is how it ended on July 4, 2022 in Malaga”, the actor has written.

Bella Thorne

If there is an artist who has won the award for best look on July 4, it has been Bella Thorne. The former Disney girl has worn a bikini with the United States flag. Of course, the young woman wanted to make a mention of the country’s controversial abortion law. “The patriarchy eats my ass”, the young woman has written.

Jessica Chastain

The famous American actress has also shown her discontent with the latest abortion law in the United States. The artist has made a comb for this day. “Happy independence day from me and my reproductive rights.”

Katy Perry

Katy Perry, who has one of the most listened to songs on this day (Firework), has also mentioned this law. Through Twitter, the famous singer has written the following:

“Baby you’re a firework” is a 10 but women in the US have fewer rights than an actual sparkler smh — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) July 4, 2022

“Baby, you’re a firework” is a 10, but women in the US have fewer rights than a royal sparkler.”

madonna

The queen of pop has also wanted to show her discontent with the new law in her country. The star has shared a 46-second video in which a woman can be seen handcuffed by a group of police officers, while some phrases of the American national anthem are sung by herself.

“That’s what life looks like if you’re a woman in America… It’s not Independence Day for us. Let’s start a revolution!” the star wrote.

Without a doubt, it has not been the best day of the independence of the United States and it is that the country has taken a step backwards.